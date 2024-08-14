Assam’s Silchar medical college withdraws controversial advisory on female staff

Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) authorities on Wednesday withdrew the advisory issued for female employees including doctors on August 12. A new advisory will be issued in this regard soon, following NMC norms and with government directives. (Utpal Parashar | X account)

In view of the recent incident at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, the principal cum chief superintendent of the institute, Dr Bhaskar Gupta issued the advisory and asked female employees to avoid roaming alone at the premises at night.

Following criticism from doctors and students alike, the advisory was withdrawn.

“We want the authorities to withdraw this as soon as possible and issue an unconditional apology,” the students said.

“The advisory issued by Silchar Medical College and Hospital vide no. SMC/11782, dt 12.08.2024 stands cancelled. A new advisory will be issued in this regard soon, following NMC norms and with government directives”, Dr Gupta said.

According to the August 12 advisory, the authorities suggested that female doctors and other staff to avoid roaming in the isolated, poorly lit, and sparsely populated areas at night.

“Female doctors, students, and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone. Refrain from leaving hostels or lodging rooms during night hours unless absolutely necessary, with prior information to the concerned authority,” Dr Gupta wrote.

Students said that they now want an unconditional apology from the authorities.

“We stay in a hostel which is almost a kilometre far from the hospital building and we walk alone at nights after finishing the duties. The area is not properly lit, no CCTV camera there and no guards. There are similar areas here where we are vulnerable, but authorities are not concerned about our security,” a lady doctor said.

The students said that they have given an ultimatum of 48 hours for the apology.

“If they don’t apologise and give assurance to fulfill our demands, we will protest,” they said.

The principal of SMCH was not available in his office when the order was issued.

HT reached out to him, but he said he will comment on the matter later.

According to people aware of the matter in SMCH, the authorities are conducting a meeting to draft a fresh advisory.