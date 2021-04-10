Assess actor Sachiin Joshi’s medical condition: Bombay HC to JJ hospital

The Bombay high court (HC) refused to grant any relief to actor, producer and businessman Sachiin Joshi, who has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged money-laundering case involving the realty firm Omkar Group.

The bench directed the dean of the state-run Sir JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board to assess Joshi’s condition on or before April 12.

The reliefs were denied after ED filed an appeal against the bail granted to Joshi by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on medical grounds. The bail order, which was kept in abeyance by the special court after ED requested the same, has been continued by HC till April 19, when it will hear the agency’s plea.

The single-judge bench of justice Prakash Naik, while hearing the criminal application filed by ED against the special court order on Friday, was informed that Joshi had played a vital role in getting consent from societies and slum dwellers for slum rehabilitation projects for Omkar Group. ED submitted that the developer had secured loans from Yes Bank and Joshi had helped the group divert the funds.

Joshi, however, denied the allegations and said that he had no role in the case.

The bench further directed the hospital to submit Joshi’s health report in a sealed envelope on April 19. “The dean, JJ hospital, Mumbai, is directed to constitute a medical board consisting of neurologist, endocrinologist and general physician and examine respondent Sachin Joshi. If necessary, Joshi can be hospitalised at JJ hospital. The order passed by special judge, keeping the order granting bail in abeyance, shall continue till April 19, 2021, the order said.”