Asst prof recruitment exam - UPHESC reopens website for applications’ submission, corrections

Considering the request made by several candidates, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has given them another chance to apply for the recruitment drive to fill 2003 vacant posts of assistant professors in government aided colleges of the state.

“The Commission has reopened its website from July 1 (Thursday) on request of the candidates,” said UPHESC secretary Vandana Tripathi. “Candidates can now register online from July 1 to 7 as well as deposit fees online for the recruitment exam. Last date for final submission of the form has been fixed as July 8. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the application forms submitted earlier too would be able to do so till July 8,” she added.

The opportunity has been given as earlier owing to Covid-19 and server problems, many candidates could not complete the application process in time.

The UPHESC secretary has made it clear that after this opportunity, the commission would not consider any application or requests concerning online errors and problems of candidates with regard to this recruitment exam.

Earlier the last date for submission of fees and applications for this recruitment exam was April 12 and April 13 respectively. Around one lakh candidates had applied for it at the time.

On May 30, a delegation of aspirants had submitted a memorandum to UPHESC officials demanding weightage to those candidates who had completed their PhDs. They said the UGC had made PhDs mandatory for appointments of assistant professors in varsities with effect from July 1, 2021 and many state, central universities and commissions had been granting weightage to PhD degree holders in selection process.

As the UPHESC was still in the process of accepting applications for this recruitment process, the weightage for PhDs should be extended to eligible candidates, they had said.