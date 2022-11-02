At BKU’s first Mahila Panchayat, Rakesh Tikait urges women to play active role in farmer movements

MEERUT: Farmers’ body Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) organised its first ‘Mahila Panchayat’ at Goyala village in Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. During the event, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait urged women to get united and actively participate in farmer movements.

Addressing the gathering, Tikait said that the green stole (chunari) -- which was worn by several activists at the event -- would become the symbol of the union’s women activists henceforth. He also spoke of the government’s “divisive” tactics.

“Farmers are forced to migrate from their native villages due to the anti-farmer and anti-village policies of the government. Besides, the incumbent government is dividing people along the lines of caste, religion, and creed,” added Tikait.

The farmers’ leader also raised the issue of the central regulator approving the production and testing of genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds. He said, “The government approved GM mustard seeds overlooking its ill effects on people’s health. Additionally, the Centre is planning to sign an MoU with foreign milk companies so that milk can be sold at ₹22 per kg. This would have a cascading effect on landless farmers and cattle owners.”

Apart from Tikait, his wife Sunita also addressed the gathering during the event. She said, “Women will no more tolerate any excess and exploitation. They must identify their strength and play an active role in forthcoming movements.”

The west UP president of BKU’s women’s wing Babli Singh, Muzaffarnagar district president Sonia Saini, Hapur district president Neelam Singh, and many other women leaders also addressed the gathering. On the occasion, Roopa Baliyan was made the president of the village unit of the women’s wing.