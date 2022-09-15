Home / Cities / Others / At least 100 persons fall ill in Manipur; food poisoning suspected

At least 100 persons fall ill in Manipur; food poisoning suspected

others
Published on Sep 15, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Patients with complaints of loose motion, fever and body ache were admitted to health centres from Tuesday onward continuing till Wednesday

Reports from health centres said around 83 patients were discharged so far. (File image (Representative picture))
Reports from health centres said around 83 patients were discharged so far. (File image (Representative picture))
BySobhapati Samom

Over 100 persons, including children, were hospitalised in Manipur’s Senapati district since Tuesday over suspected case of food poisoning from a birthday celebration in the hilly state.

Most of the patients, who are from Tungjoy and Tunggam villages, were admitted at the Public Health Centre (PHC) Paomata while some at Public Health Sub-Centre (PHSC) at Tungjoy, medical officer Dr Th Veidai Shuru of PHC Paomata said on Thursday.

Patients with complaints of loose motion, fever and body ache were admitted to health centres from Tuesday onward continuing till Wednesday.

“Now most of the patients are getting relatively better, “said Dr Veidai.

Also Read:28 girls fall ill after dinner in Ghaziabad school; food poisoning suspected

“Few of them are under observation. Hopefully, they will get better by the afternoon.”

Reports from health centres said around 83 patients were discharged and the remaining 31 are expected to go home soon.

The doctors said they are suspecting food poisoning. Locals claim the consumption of fermented fish chutney during birthday celebrations could be the primary cause.

“However, it will take at least 7 to 14 days to get the results for the samples which we collected and sent for testing and we’ve also collected blood samples to check other diseases, Dr Veidai said.”

Meanwhile, the food safety department officials also went to the Senapati district village to ascertain the causes of the mass sickness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out