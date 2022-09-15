At least 100 persons fall ill in Manipur; food poisoning suspected

Over 100 persons, including children, were hospitalised in Manipur’s Senapati district since Tuesday over suspected case of food poisoning from a birthday celebration in the hilly state.

Most of the patients, who are from Tungjoy and Tunggam villages, were admitted at the Public Health Centre (PHC) Paomata while some at Public Health Sub-Centre (PHSC) at Tungjoy, medical officer Dr Th Veidai Shuru of PHC Paomata said on Thursday.

Patients with complaints of loose motion, fever and body ache were admitted to health centres from Tuesday onward continuing till Wednesday.

“Now most of the patients are getting relatively better, “said Dr Veidai.

“Few of them are under observation. Hopefully, they will get better by the afternoon.”

Reports from health centres said around 83 patients were discharged and the remaining 31 are expected to go home soon.

The doctors said they are suspecting food poisoning. Locals claim the consumption of fermented fish chutney during birthday celebrations could be the primary cause.

“However, it will take at least 7 to 14 days to get the results for the samples which we collected and sent for testing and we’ve also collected blood samples to check other diseases, Dr Veidai said.”

Meanwhile, the food safety department officials also went to the Senapati district village to ascertain the causes of the mass sickness.