28 girls fall ill after dinner in Ghaziabad school; food poisoning suspected

Published on Sep 01, 2022 10:24 AM IST

The official sources in the district administration said the food samples from the school’s kitchen were taken and they are also looking at the possibility of issues related to drinking water too

The girls from Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya were hospitalised after consuming the food. (File image)
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

At least 28 girls from a government school in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar fell ill after suspected case of food poisoning late on Wednesday night.

The girls from Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya were hospitalised after consuming the food.

“The students had their food around 6pm on Wednesday and they started developing health complications by 8:30pm. Thereafter, the officials rushed to the school and students were taken to different hospitals with respect to severity of their illness. They complained of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and other complications,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer.

Also Read:4 students of Ashram school in Bhiwandi admitted to hospital for food poisoning, condition stable

The officials of the Ghaziabad district health department said 11 girls were admitted at government’s community health centre (CHC) at Muradngar while those with severe complications were admitted to the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital.

The official sources in the district administration said the food samples from the school’s kitchen were taken and they are also looking at the possibility of issues related to drinking water too.

They added the RO system of the school was out of order for the past two days and the girls were drinking water from a handpump.

“An inquiry has been initiated by the district magistrate and food samples were collected. The water samples have also been taken given the fact the RO system has been under repair for the past two days. There will more clarity on the possible causes after the test results are announced,” said Shubhangi Shukla, sub-divisional magistrate of Modinagar.

The school at Muradnagar has a hostel facility and has around 100 students. However, only 64 students were present in the school at the time of the incident, the officials said.

    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

