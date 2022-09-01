28 girls fall ill after dinner in Ghaziabad school; food poisoning suspected
At least 28 girls from a government school in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar fell ill after suspected case of food poisoning late on Wednesday night.
The girls from Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya were hospitalised after consuming the food.
“The students had their food around 6pm on Wednesday and they started developing health complications by 8:30pm. Thereafter, the officials rushed to the school and students were taken to different hospitals with respect to severity of their illness. They complained of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and other complications,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer.
The officials of the Ghaziabad district health department said 11 girls were admitted at government’s community health centre (CHC) at Muradngar while those with severe complications were admitted to the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital.
The official sources in the district administration said the food samples from the school’s kitchen were taken and they are also looking at the possibility of issues related to drinking water too.
They added the RO system of the school was out of order for the past two days and the girls were drinking water from a handpump.
“An inquiry has been initiated by the district magistrate and food samples were collected. The water samples have also been taken given the fact the RO system has been under repair for the past two days. There will more clarity on the possible causes after the test results are announced,” said Shubhangi Shukla, sub-divisional magistrate of Modinagar.
The school at Muradnagar has a hostel facility and has around 100 students. However, only 64 students were present in the school at the time of the incident, the officials said.
Karnataka crime news: Assamese drug peddler nabbed in Madikeri
Police in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Wednesday nabbed an Assamese man for selling cannabis illegally near Kandakere in Chettalli village. Kodagu's SP shared details of the case on social media, saying cops have seized drugs worth around Rs 50,000 from the accused. The suspect's identity could not be ascertained, however, the incident occurred within Madikeri Rural police station limits. (This report will be updated with more crime news stories throughout the day)
MBBS student found hanging in her room at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital
A 22-year-old final year MBBS student was found hanging in her room at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday morning, police said and added they have recovered a note in her diary that suggests she was under depression. Deputy police commissioner (south-west Delhi) Manoj C said they were informed about the alleged suicide around at 3:30am.
Recruit reportedly executed for trying to flee ULFA-I camps in Myanmar, spying
The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent has reportedly executed a recruit for trying to flee from its camps in Myanmar thrice and spying on the outfit at the Assam Police's behest. In a statement on Wednesday, the outfit said it “sentenced” Rihon Asom, who is from Assam's Goalpara district, to death following a “trial” on Tuesday. Local media reported Asom was executed on Wednesday. He reportedly accepted his “mistake” and sought another chance.
Karnataka to take merciless action against properties blocking flow of rainwater
A day after many areas here were inundated due to heavy rain and breached lake bunds, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to "mercilessly" remove properties blocking rainwater flow. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Disaster Management Act permits "merciless removal" of blocks causing water stagnation. Chief Minister Bommai said there was waterlogging in many residential layouts because the developers did not build a proper drain. He added that all such blocks would be removed.
Students of Murugha Math shifted to govt hostel after POCSO case against seer
The students of Murugha Math were shifted to the government hostel here after a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru for the alleged sexual abuse of high school girls. It is learnt that the police team is frequently visiting the Math and the hostel ever since the case came to light.
