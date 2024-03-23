Atala violence accused meets Akhilesh, thanks him for support

The alleged mastermind of June 2022 Atala violence, Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence on Thursday and thanked him for his support. Javed Mohd with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Sourced)

Javed also met Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Ameeque Jamei.

Photographs of Javed’s meeting with Akhilesh were shared by SP leader Sandeep Yadav on Thursday.

Sandeep said that Javed was implicated in a fake case and his house was demolished by the BJP government, and he has been released after two years. He met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and thanked him for his help. An SP leader always stands against injustice and atrocities, he added.

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Ameeque Jamei said Javed was falsely implicated in the case of violence and his home was demolished. NSA and Gangster Act was slapped against him and he was kept in jail for 21 months.

“SP chief has assured Javed and his family of providing support in future as well. Javed Mohd was provided legal support on the instruction of Akhilesh Yadav earlier and now on his request, lawyer and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal will provide him the needed help,” Jamei added.

Javed’s daughter Afreen and son Sharjeel accompanied him during the meeting.

Javed was arrested by police on June 11, 2022 a day after violence at Atala area.

Police claimed that Javed urged people to assemble at Atala and indulge in violence. Police arrested Javed along with over 100 other persons. Later, NSA and Gangster Act was slapped against him and he was shifted to Deoria Jail. He got bail in the cases against him earlier this week and he was released.