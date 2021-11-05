Home / Cities / Others / ATM alarm system lands robbers in police net
others

ATM alarm system lands robbers in police net

PATNA Three robbers trying to dismantle an ATM and loot cash in Patna early Thursday morning were caught in the act and arrested, thanks to the security alarm system that alerted the bank headquarter in Navi Mumbai, police said
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Nov 05, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Copy Link
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra

PATNA

Three robbers trying to dismantle an ATM and loot cash in Patna early Thursday morning were caught in the act and arrested, thanks to the security alarm system that alerted the bank headquarter in Navi Mumbai, police said.

The robbers had targeted an Indusland Bank ATM at Alpana market under Patliputra police station area, police said.

According to a police officer, as soon as the miscreants started cutting the ATM machine with the help of tools, the alarm was activated and an alert sent to the bank headquarter, where a surveillance team promptly informed the Patna police.

S K Sahi, station house officer of Patliputra police station, said those arrested have been identified as Shatrughan Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Kumar, residents of Gosai Tola in Patna.

“Two of them were inside the ATM while the third stood guard outside,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out