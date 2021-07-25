ATM theft busted by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, bank official involved

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a gang of robbers, including a bank employee, for siphoning ₹15.4 lakh from an ATM in Bhosari in the early hours of Saturday.

The arrested men were identified as Anand Chandrakant More, Rohit Mahadev Gunjal, Rohit Rokade, Rohit Bindas Kate and Sachin Surve, according to the police.

Surve, who is supposed to be on externment, was arrested by Unit 2 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch while the others were arrested by officials of the Bhosari police station in a joint operation between Unit 2 led by inspector Shailesh Gaikwad and Unit 3 led by Shankar Babar.

More - from whom the police allegedly recovered ₹270,000 in stolen cash - was the first one to get arrested.

A statement issued by Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, read, “During the investigation into the case, bank officials and staff members were called upon to provide CCTV footage of the bank. Based on the modus operandi of the theft as seen in the footage, it was clear that a bank employee was involved. Thereafter, the phones of all bank employees were inspected. The footwear that More was wearing was also seen in a photograph on Gunjal’s phone.”

Of the arrested accused, Kate, had also stolen nearly ₹1,950,000 from the bank over a period of several months using a duplicate key, the police said. A case under sections 457, 380, 392, 109, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Bhosari police station on Saturday.