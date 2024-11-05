Attack on Hindu temple in Brampton: Canadian NRIs worried, want issues to be resolved amicably

Jalandhar: Non-resident Indians (NRIs) on Monday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton by alleged Khalistani extremists and demanded a thorough investigation to take punitive action against those who want to disturb communal harmony in the foreign land. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) on Monday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton by alleged Khalistani extremists and demanded a thorough investigation to take punitive action against those who want to disturb communal harmony in the foreign land.

Punjabi-origin lawmakers in Canada are also ‘troubled’ and ‘disappointed’ over such events. Many of them have termed such incidents “unacceptable”, saying that such acts have no place in Canada and the places of worship are free from violence, intimidation and threat.

“We should not jump the gun. Let Canada’s Peel regional police investigate the whole issue. Such incidents were never part of Canada’s peace-loving tradition. There must be politics and political masters of both the countries behind it,” said Canada-based NRI Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, who is presently on his visit to India.

Relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Tension between the two countries has already led to growing concern among Punjabis and the diaspora in the North American country. Both the nations have recently expelled six diplomats each.

Punjab NRI Sabha president Parvinder Kaur Banga refused to comment on the recent incident saying that “It is not right to comment on the attack on Hindu temple till the investigation is underway.”

Kuljit Singh Janjua, an established entrepreneur in Canada, who basically hailed from Jalandhar, said it is sad that such incidents are happening on Canadian soil by a “bunch of hooligans or goons” from both sides.

“Such incidents are defaming the Indian community, but it is sad that every Sikh has been labelled as a Khalistanti. Not only the Indo-Canadians but Canadians are worried over the situation,” he said.

Janjua added that looking at the brewing tension between India and Canada, such incidents were evident to happen as those wanting to disturb peace could be seen at loggerheads holding pro-Khalistan flags and Indian flags at shopping plazas and public places on a daily a basis for the past several months.

Dhaliwal said the incidents of communal disharmony were writing on the wall due to intense diplomatic tension between both the countries. “It is not right to blame any community for disturbing communal peace as there are only a few elements who play into the hands of divisive politics,” he said.

Gurwinder Singh, an NRI from Punjab’s Amloh town, said both the countries should improve their diplomatic ties to stop such incidents in future.

“Ties between Canada and India are at their lowest. Term it excessive footfall of immigrants or country’s internal politics revolving around them, Canada is not the same what it was a decade ago,” he said.

In a post on X, chief of Canada’s Peel regional police Nishan Duraiappah said: “We respect the right to protest in a peaceful & safe manner but will not tolerate violence and criminal acts, those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested and charged.”

Issuing a statement, Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC), a non-profit social, cultural and religious umbrella body of Sikhs and gurdwaras, issued a statement strongly condemning the incident of violence outside the temple in Brampton.

“Violence and intimidation have no place in our community. Places of worship should remain sacred spaces for reflection, spirituality and community cohesion, free from violence or disturbances. We urge everyone to exercise restraint, promote dialogue, and work together towards peace that is respective of all communities,” it added.

The OSGC further stated that they are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members and supporting an environment where people can feel safe and respected, regardless of their beliefs.

“We call upon local authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident, reaffirming that violence has no place in our society. We also encourage community leaders and members to come together, support one another, and foster an atmosphere of unity and compassion,” it added.

In a post shared on X, Punjabi-origin MP from Brampton West Kamal Khera stated: “Absolutely alarmed by the violence outside Hindu Sabha Temple. Places of worship should always be safe places for communities. I thank Peel police for their quick response dealing with the situation and ensuring that those involved are held responsible.”

Another MP Ruby Sahota from Brampton North said: “There is no room for such actions in our society, and I strongly denounce this violence. Threats to our community’s peace and security will not be tolerated, and those involved should face the fullest consequences of the law”.

Seconding her colleagues’ statements, MP Sonia Sidhu added: “In Canada, religious freedom is fundamental and everyone deserves to feel safe and protected in their place of worship. I strongly condemn any acts of violence.”

Satnam Singh Chahal of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) said the situation in Canada is concerning. “Such trends should be dealt with strong conviction. Otherwise, communal tensions are going spread in other parts of the world where Punjabis, particularly Sikhs, have migrated. Both the nations should come forward and try resolve the issue to maintain communal harmony on the foreign land,” Chahal said.