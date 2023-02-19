‘Attempt to polarise’: Cong slams right-wing outfit’s padyatra in Chhattisgarh

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the proposed ‘Hindu Swabhiman Jagran Sant Padyatra’, being organised across Chhattisgarh by right-wing outfits, describing it as a proxy event of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to polarise voters ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held this year-end.

The yatra, which would be attended by seers and saints, is about 700 kilometres and will end on March 19 in Raipur.

The Congress claimed that the attempt is the last resort of the BJP as they have no issue fighting Congress.

The foot march was launched on Saturday from Bastar’s Dantewada which is being organised by the Chhattisgarh unit of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti with support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). During the yatra, saints will also appeal to people to contribute to making India a Hindu Rashtra.

According to the Chhattisgarh unit VHP working president, Chandrashekar Verma, the yatra aims to unite Hindus for the ‘Hindu causes’. “We are not associated with BJP but anyone can join us. We are trying to spread social harmony and raise awareness of Hinduism,” he said.

Verma further said that the saints will be visiting tribal-dominated villages in Bastar and Surguja region because it is dominated by missionaries.

He added the march will also raise awareness on issues like “love jihad”, a term often used by right-wing outfits to allege Muslim men are trying to convert Hindu women through love marriages, as well as cow slaughter.

Commenting on this, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the BJP had resorted to the politics of religion “as all its other weapons had become ineffective in the state.”

“I want to tell the VHP that if it wants India to be a Hindu Rashtra, the demand should be made to the centre, where the BJP is in power. They should stage a dharna in Delhi instead of Chhattisgarh,” the CM said.

Congress strategists believe that the yatra will have no impact on the political narrative in the state.

“We will not stop or create any hindrance against the yatra because it will have no impact on the political narrative. Congress is now the peoples’ party in Chhattisgarh and the sub-nationalism narrative could not be changed. The yatra also shows that BJP has lost faith in their leaders in Chhattisgarh and now they are dependent on right-wing outfits,” said a Congress strategist, preferring anonymity.

Another Congress leader said the timing of this yatra and the politico-social situation of Chhattisgarh makes it interesting.

“Firstly, it’s a mineral-rich state ruled by Congress and elections are scheduled by year-end. Secondly, Muslims and Christians comprise a very small portion of the state’s population. Thirdly, crop harvest just got over and as is the tradition here, this is the season for the Bhagwat path and different types of ‘Kathas’ which are organised across the state by people. Fourth, despite its geography and remoteness, even far-flung areas have a very good network of ashrams and churches,” he said.

The Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, further said that BJP is trying very hard to dislodge Congress from power but till now it could hardly build a successful political narrative in the state.

“The BJP leadership is divided and the party lacks strong OBC and tribal faces. On the other hand, welfare policies of the state government like paddy procurement at high rates are a hit among rural masses. In this situation, BJP is trying to bank upon communal polarisation, using the issue of religious conversion. The attacks on Christians in Bastar could be seen as an effort in that direction. Since this is the season of Hindu religious congregations (due to post-harvest Katha season), it’s the right time to do such exercise,” he said.

However, right-wing leaders and commentators believe that Congress is rattled over the proposed yatra.

“Congress completely understands the impact of this yatra hence they are trying to stop it. There are around 90% Hindus in the state and this yatra will definitely create a new narrative because people are aware of what is happening in Bastar and other parts of the state in the name of conversion. Secondly, the Kawardha violence, after the attack on Hindus, has shown that Congress is promoting the other communities and their agenda,” said a right-wing thinker.

Political commentator Parivesh Mishra believes that the avowed aim of the Padyatra is to spread a message of social harmony and an appeal to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, however, innocuous the organisers may want it to seem, one can understand the political undertones of such an exercise in a state where elections are due in a few months.

The BJP leaders claimed that the yatra is not of BJP and anyone can join the yatra.

“This yatra is for everyone who believes in Sanatan dharma. We appeal that CM Bhupesh Baghel should also join the yatra. Secondly, when Congress knows that the yatra is not important then why CM reacted?” said Sacchinand Upasane, BJP spokesperson and senior leader.

