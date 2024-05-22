LUCKNOW: The arrest of mother and daughter duo in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday has revealed that the women performed human sacrifice of two kids over superstition. Aunt, her mother held for human sacrifice of two minor siblings in Muzaffarnagar (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

The arrested women are aunt of the murdered siblings and her mother, police said.

Police added that the women performed human sacrifices of the two kids aged 4 years and 7 years on suggestion of a Tantrik, to get rid of ‘aatma’ (soul)’ residing in her body.

Police said that first the younger of the two kids was found dead inside the house around five weeks back.

“The reality was exposed when the elder brother too fell victim to the human sacrifice about a week back,” the police said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), city, Satya Narain Prajapati told media persons that the accused arrested were identified as Ankita Saini (30) wife of Harish Saini and her mother Reena Saini (53).

He said Ankita and her mother had a superstitious belief that the soul of her dead cousin sister had entered Ankita’s body and she used to do what the soul forced her to do.

“Ankita met one exorcist three months back and he asked them to do human sacrifice of a child after which the evil soul would leave her body. The two women thus killed the two siblings on his suggestion,” Prajapati said.

“Ankita first targeted younger son Lucky (4) of her husband Harish’s elder brother Tejpal and strangulated him before placing his body on the rooftop of her house in Kailwada village under Khatauli police station limits on April 4. The family members could not sense the crime angle behind the boy’s death and believed that he died due to some illness and cremated the body without informing the police,” he said.

Prajapati said local cops from Khatauli police station, however, had visited the house after coming to know about the boy’s death but returned when his parents, Tejpal and Seema, did not register any complaint. He said Khatauli inspector Umesh Roraria however got suspicious after getting information about the death of Lucky’s elder brother Keshav Saini on May 17. He immediately visited the spot to examine it thoroughly, Prajapati said. The inspector informed the media that he found a handwritten paper near the body on which somebody had written with vermilion that ‘Abb jaakar aatma ko shanti mili’ (Now my soul is in peace). “When we crosschecked the handwriting it matched with Ankita,” he added.

He said Ankit confessed her crime during interrogation and revealed involvement of her mother and exorcist in the entire proceedings. He said further efforts are on to arrest the exorcist.