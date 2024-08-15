Ayodhya admin says 3800 stolen lights ‘never installed’, contractors to be booked for cheating

The Ayodhya administration has decided to register an FIR against the contractors on the charges of cheating in connection with the alleged ‘grand theft’ of lights valued at ₹50 lakh from the Ram Path and Bhakti Path here. The Ram Path in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

The Ayodhya administration says these 3800 lights were never found to be installed.

In a statement, Ayodhya Development Authority vice-chairman Ashwini Pandey said, “As part of beautification in Ayodhya, 2600 bamboo lights have been installed on trees. Apart from this, bamboo lights were not found to be installed in the verification conducted by ADA. The 3800 lights which are being said to be stolen by the vendor were not installed. The vendor is making false statements in his defence and presentation to get additional payment.”

Ayodhya divisional commissioner and Ayodhya Development Authority chairman Gaurav Dayal said the matter is being probed.

“We have decided to lodge an FIR against the contractors on charges of cheating the government,” he said.

On August 9, the contractors had filed an FIR at Ram Janmabhoomi police station regarding the alleged theft of 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights.

The alleged theft occurred in the most protected area of the city without anyone, including the police, noticing the disappearance of government property from open road.

As many as 6,400 bamboo lights were said to have been installed on Ram Path and 96 gobo projector lights on Bhakti Path by the firm - Yash Enterprises and Krishna automobiles - under the contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority.

According to Shekhar Sharma, a representative of the firm, 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights installed on Ram Path and Bhakti Path were stolen and a case was lodged at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station on August 9.

In the complaint, he stated, “A total of 6,400 bamboo lights and 96 gobo projector lights were installed on Ram Path and Bhakti Path, respectively. All the lights were there till March 19, but after an inspection on May 9, it was found that some lights were missing. Around 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights were stolen by some unidentified thieves.”

The firm was aware of the theft in May, but the FIR was filed on August 9.