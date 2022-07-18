‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ celebrations begin at Prayagraj Junction

Joining the entire nation in celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which commemorates the 75th year of India’s Independence, the North Central Railway (NCR) kick-started a one-week event called ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ at Prayagraj Junction, on Monday.

A total of 75 stations have been selected all over India where different events will be organised till July 23 as part of this initiative including four stations of NCR—Prayagraj Junction, Agra Cantonment, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi and Deen Dayal Dham (near Agra).

The celebration was inaugurated in New Delhi by the CEO and chairman Railway Board VK Tripathi. It was attended by all the general managers and divisional railway managers (DRM) through video conferencing. Thereafter, the event also started at all the four stations of NCR.

General manager of NCR, Pramod Kumar inaugurated the event at Prayagraj Junction. The events at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station were inaugurated by DRM-Jhansi Ashutosh and at Agra Cantt station by DRM Anand Swaroop.

Under the iconic week-long celebrations, stations are being decorated, attractive lighting is being done, digital screens have been installed, legends and events of historical importance related to the stations are being highlighted, informed chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.

He added that efforts would be made to disseminate the information regarding contribution of great personalities to the masses through posters, banners, audio and video clippings and various events like Nukkad Natak, patriotic songs, poetry recitation etc. In this sequence, families of the freedom fighters would also be invited and honoured. A selfie point has also been set up at the station, where passengers and locals can take selfies and cherish the memories of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

A unique initiative has been undertaken at Prayagraj Junction in which an exhibition has been organised highlighting the martyrs, litterateurs and revolutionaries of the Sangam city and their contribution in the freedom struggle. This exhibition opened to the general public from Monday and would conclude on July 23.