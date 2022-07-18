‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ celebrations begin at Prayagraj Junction
Joining the entire nation in celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which commemorates the 75th year of India’s Independence, the North Central Railway (NCR) kick-started a one-week event called ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ at Prayagraj Junction, on Monday.
A total of 75 stations have been selected all over India where different events will be organised till July 23 as part of this initiative including four stations of NCR—Prayagraj Junction, Agra Cantonment, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi and Deen Dayal Dham (near Agra).
The celebration was inaugurated in New Delhi by the CEO and chairman Railway Board VK Tripathi. It was attended by all the general managers and divisional railway managers (DRM) through video conferencing. Thereafter, the event also started at all the four stations of NCR.
General manager of NCR, Pramod Kumar inaugurated the event at Prayagraj Junction. The events at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station were inaugurated by DRM-Jhansi Ashutosh and at Agra Cantt station by DRM Anand Swaroop.
Under the iconic week-long celebrations, stations are being decorated, attractive lighting is being done, digital screens have been installed, legends and events of historical importance related to the stations are being highlighted, informed chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.
He added that efforts would be made to disseminate the information regarding contribution of great personalities to the masses through posters, banners, audio and video clippings and various events like Nukkad Natak, patriotic songs, poetry recitation etc. In this sequence, families of the freedom fighters would also be invited and honoured. A selfie point has also been set up at the station, where passengers and locals can take selfies and cherish the memories of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
A unique initiative has been undertaken at Prayagraj Junction in which an exhibition has been organised highlighting the martyrs, litterateurs and revolutionaries of the Sangam city and their contribution in the freedom struggle. This exhibition opened to the general public from Monday and would conclude on July 23.
-
Irked by bad road condition, Thane resident gets out of car, fills potholes
Irked by the poor condition of roads, a 42-year-old commuter got out of a resident of Naupada's car, Sangam Dongre and protested against the potholes and poor condition of the roads on Monday morning at Majiwada flyover. A resident of Naupada, Sangam Dongre, is a developer by profession. He was driving on the road on Monday morning when he got out of his vehicle and started filling the potholes on this stretch.
-
Case filed against 5 RPF cops for murder, hiding evidence in U.Ps Amroha
A case has been registered against five cops of the Railway Protection Force, including the chowki in charge, in Amroha on Sunday for allegedly killing a submersible pump mechanic and hiding evidence. Vineet, 22, was a submersible pump mechanic who was found dead by the side of the railway track near Amroha station on Sunday morning. Later Vineet's body was spotted by the side of the railway track.
-
Desperate farmers perform puja to appease rain god in Prayagraj
In Mungari village of trans-Yamuna area on Sunday, a few farmers performed puja in their agricultural fields to please Indradev (the God of thunder and lightning), Suryadev and other gods. They prayed for sending rains early for sowing their crops. The Kharif crop too is getting affected due to absence of rain. Thus, apart from regularly ploughing their fields, the farmers are performing puja to please the gods for sending clouds and rains.
-
Lucknow police nab history sheeter after brief encounter
A history-sheeter carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on hKamlesh'shead was arrested in a joint operation by the crime branch and Cantonment police in Lucknow on Monday. In the encounter, the history-sheeter suffered a bullet injury to his left leg. ADCP North Prachi Singh, while confirming the encounter, said the criminal was identified as Kamlesh Kumar Jaiswal alias Bittu Jaiswal (32).
-
Pratapgarh police nab one for cab driver’s murder
Pratapgarh police are claiming to have cracked the murder case of an Ola cab driver and arrested one person in this connection here on Monday. The police also recovered the looted car and mobile phone from the possession of the accused. The accused identified as Suraj Shukla had booked the car and killed the driver Premchand Yadav in Kunda area on July 11, said police.
