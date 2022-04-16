Baghpat farmers protest mining in UP area by Haryanvis

Farmers of Kheda Islampur and Sultanpur Hatana villages, in Baghpat district, protested against sand mining activity in the Yamuna riverbed, allegedly in Uttar Pradesh side of the border, by people of Haryana on Thursday.

Tension prevailed in the area after the farmers opposed the mining activity.

Officials of the district administration and police of Haryana and Baghpat rushed to the spot and assured the farmers that demarcation of land would be done to resolve the issue.

Police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any confrontation, Baghpat district magistrate Rajkamal Yadav said on Friday.

He said the Yamuna river serves as border between UP and Haryana. The river changes its course every year, which leads to dispute over the border between people of the two states.

Yadav said the present controversy arose after people started sand mining on land in the riverbed reportedly allotted to them by the irrigation department of Haryana.

He said officials from both sides will meet soon to resolve the issue.

Farmers of Baghpat villages also accused people of Haryana of uprooting pillars put up for demarcation.