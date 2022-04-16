Baghpat farmers protest mining in UP area by Haryanvis
Farmers of Kheda Islampur and Sultanpur Hatana villages, in Baghpat district, protested against sand mining activity in the Yamuna riverbed, allegedly in Uttar Pradesh side of the border, by people of Haryana on Thursday.
Tension prevailed in the area after the farmers opposed the mining activity.
Officials of the district administration and police of Haryana and Baghpat rushed to the spot and assured the farmers that demarcation of land would be done to resolve the issue.
Police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any confrontation, Baghpat district magistrate Rajkamal Yadav said on Friday.
He said the Yamuna river serves as border between UP and Haryana. The river changes its course every year, which leads to dispute over the border between people of the two states.
Yadav said the present controversy arose after people started sand mining on land in the riverbed reportedly allotted to them by the irrigation department of Haryana.
He said officials from both sides will meet soon to resolve the issue.
Farmers of Baghpat villages also accused people of Haryana of uprooting pillars put up for demarcation.
-
Haryana to open 100 more subsidised kisan-mazdoor canteens
The subsidised lunch serving stations, Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteens, will be opened in more than 100 places in Haryana in view of their growing popularity. These community kitchens are already being run by various departments of the state government at 50 places. It was during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the state's first Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteen in Karnal.
-
Hooda seeks compensation for crop burnt down during thunderstorm
Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded ₹25,000 per acre compensation for farmers whose wheat crop was burnt down due to thunderstorm and short circuit of electricity. In a statement, Hooda said hundreds of acres of crop were destroyed in Rohtak's Makdauli, Rithal, Basantpur, Brahmanwas, Dhamad, Khidwali, Nidana, Samargopalpur, Kharavad, Needana, Bahu Akbarpur and Sisar villages.
-
Dronacharya awardee boxer booked under Juvenile Justice Act
The Bhiwani police have booked Dronacharya awardee boxing coach Jagdish Singh under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly threatening a 13-year-old budding wrestler of spoiling his career after he raised the age bar issue of his opponent during a tournament at Bhiwani's Sai Stadium on April 12. Jadgish was also the coach of Olympian Vijender Singh. The Dronacharya awardee coach said all the allegations are false and baseless.
-
Uttar Pradesh to hold global summit for ₹10 lakh crore investment
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government proposes to hold the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in the next two years to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore for the state. Yogi stated this while viewing the presentation of 11 departments of infrastructure and industrial development sector. He said there was great potential for investment in the state and this was a major source for generation of employment.
-
Three men burnt alive as car hits truck in Panipat
Three people were burnt alive after a car they were travelling in caught fire after crashing into a truck near Istana village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Vikrant, 30, and residents of Barana village in Panipat, 28, Sugam Tyagi, and Pankaj Kumar, 26, of Jalalpur village in Panipat. Police said the deceased were private lab technicians and were going shopping for a 'jagran' at Vikrant's residence.
