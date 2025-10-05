Bahraich: Surya Pratap Shahi meets family of elderly couple killed in wolf attack, offers financial aid

State agriculture minister and minister in-charge of Bahraich district, Surya Pratap Shahi, on Saturday visited areas affected by recent wildlife attacks in the Fakharpur development block. He was accompanied by district magistrate Akshay Tripathi, superintendent of police Ramnayan Singh, chief development officer Mukesh Chandra, and other senior officials. The minister reached Bhirgupurwa hamlet in Majhara Taukli village, where he met the family of the elderly couple who died in a recent wolf attack. Surya Pratap Shahi presenting the approval letter for the relief amount to the affected family. (HT PHOTO)

The minister visited the residence of Chheddan (80) and his wife Munkiya (75), who were killed while sleeping in their thatched hut on the night of September 29. He met the couple’s sons, Chhabbar and Omprakash, offered his condolences, and presented them with approval letters for financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each, sanctioned by the government for the deceased.

“The state government stands firmly with the families in this hour of grief. All possible help as per rules will be extended,” Shahi said.

It may be noted that, apart from the elderly couple, four children were also killed in separate wolf attacks in Majhara Taukli and neighbouring villages of Bahraich district, sparking widespread panic among villagers.

During his visit, the minister also inspected the temporary health centre operating at the Panchayat Bhawan in Manjhara Taukli. He reviewed the availability of medical facilities, including anti-rabies injections, and directed the district magistrate to ensure health check-ups of villagers and distribution of medicines.

Later, Shahi discussed ongoing measures with divisional forest officer Ram Singh Yadav and instructed officials to intensify rescue operations and free villages from the menace of violent wild animals through prompt action.

Among those present during the minister’s visit were sub-divisional magistrate Kaiserganj Akhilesh Kumar Singh, circle officer Ravi Khokhar, Tehsildar Meena Gaur, deputy director agriculture Vinay Kumar Verma, district agriculture officer Dr. Subedar Yadav, and block development officer Fakharpur Prateek Singh, along with other officials.