Baisakhi amid covid: SGPC event, farmers’ rally in Talwandi Sabo today despite Capt’s ban orders

The historic town of Talwandi Sabo in the district is set to see two mega public events on Baisakhi amid a surge in covid-19 cases. The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold a religious programme, while the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ughrahan) has given a call for a ‘Kisan Rally’ on Tuesday.

Talwandi subdivision officer Varinder Singh said instructions from the state government have been sought, as a huge gathering is expected at the events. He evaded a direct reply on whether the local administration has granted permission to hold mass programmes.

Over the past week (since April 5), Bathinda has reported 1,396 new covid cases, while the active number of patients on Monday was 1,494. After a review meeting with medical experts on pandemic control management, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on April 7, had announced a complete ban on all political, social, cultural or sports gatherings till April 30.

The CM had directed officials to take action against violators, even if they are political leaders, and even asked the administration to book them under the Disaster Management and Epidemics Act.

Sources said there was no specific reference to the ban on mass gatherings organised by religious bodies or farmer unions protesting since September last year against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws.

Paramjit Singh, manager, Gurdwara Damdama Sahib at Takht Damdama Sahib, one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism, said in view of the expected rush of devotees at the shrine, special stay arrangements have been made. He appealed to devotees to follow covid-19 instructions, including wearing masks and maintain social distancing, religiously.

On Monday, BKU (Ughrahan) spokesman Jasvir Singh said union president Joginder Singh Ughrahan and other farm leaders from Punjab and Haryana will participate in Tuesday’s rally.

Civil surgeon TS Dhillon said the health department will deploy a special awareness van where people will be motivated to follow covid guidelines. “Teams will also be stationed for on-the-spot sample collection and covid vaccination,” he added.

The district administration has deployed its own police, and from adjoining districts as well, to maintain law and order during the twin events at Talwandi Sabo.