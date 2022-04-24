Bajrang Muni Das gets bail in hate speech case
LUCKNOW The court of district judge, Sitapur, has granted bail to Bajrang Muni Das, who had allegedly made a hate speech against a section of the society.
District judge Sanjai Kumar granted bail to Das of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasi Ashram, in Khairabad town, on Saturday (April 23) in a case of hate speech, which he had allegedly delivered on April 2 against Muslims.
A video of the speech had surfaced on social media platforms.
Cops had arrested Das after one Ram Naresh lodged a complaint against him.
After his release, Das said he was ready to go to jail a thousand times and face many attacks but will continue to safeguard his religion and women. “I have no guilt for what I said...,” he stated.
In the two-minute video of the speech made outside a mosque, Das referred to a community as ‘jihadi’ and threatened them that if any Hindu girl was harassed by any man of that community, he would himself rape their women.
Later, another video of Das appeared apologising for his statement after police lodged an FIR against him.
-
Covid-19: Karnataka reports 60 new cases, zero fatalities
Karnataka recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934. For almost a month, the fatalities have stood at 40,057 due to nil Covid-19 deaths, said the state health department in a bulletin. Of the total infections, Bengaluru Urban district saw 57 while Chitradurga, Dharwad and Vijayapura reported one infection each. There were zero infections in 27 districts of the state.
-
Heat wave conditions aggravate power crisis in Uttar Pradesh
Increasing demand, dwindling generation and recurrent glitches in the overloaded transmission and distribution networks have all triggered a power crisis in Uttar Pradesh amid the intense heat wave conditions. The crisis is more acute in villages and small towns that often face emergency load shedding for 3 to 5 hours every day in addition to the frequent power disruptions caused by local faults. UPPCL chairman M Devraj, however, claimed that there was no major crisis in the state.
-
Mercury set to rebound in Delhi, but no heatwave likely for 2-3 days
The temperature is predicted to increase in Delhi but a heatwave is not likely in the capital until Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches below normal for this time of the year.
-
Watch: Asha Bhosle pays melodious tribute to sister Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award and remembered the iconic singer as an artiste who was an integral part of nation-building. Modi, who regarded her as his elder sister, is the first recipient of the award. Lata Mangeshkar died at 92 in February following multiple organ failure. Reminiscing the memories of singer Asha Bhosle melodious tribute, Mangeshkar emerged as one of the major highlights of the event.
-
State makes hospitals responsible for verification of organ donor, recipient documents
In a move that is likely to affect the pace of organ transplants in the state, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in a circular dated April 11 has made hospitals accountable for reviewing and verifying that the organ donor is genuine, is donating her/his organ of free will, and there is no monetary transaction involved. An inquiry was set up by DMER, which submitted its report to DMER two days back.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics