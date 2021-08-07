Bajrang Punia’s family says he will return with a medal

Wrestler Bajrang Punia lost the men’s freestyle 65kg bout to three-time world champion Haji Aliev in the semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics, but his family is still hoping that he will secure the bronze medal.

Bajrang, who hails from Khuddan village in Jhajjar, began the day by defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev and then pinned Iran’s Morteza Cheka Ghiasi to reach the semi-finals.

Bajrang’s family, friends and well wishers turned up in large numbers to catch the high-voltage match in Sonepat where his parents are staying.

After he faced defeat in the semi-finals, his father Balwan Singh was teary-eyed but people gathered there continued to cheer for Bajrang.

The family was happy when he reached the semi-finals and everyone was jubilant. However, after Bajrang lost the bout, the mood changed. But Balwan said all was not lost and there’s still hope for a bronze medal.

Balwan said Bajrang told him that he will give his best to bring an Olympic medal. “Wins and losses are part of the game. I am hopeful that he will be back with a medal,” he added.