Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangladesh national with illegal firearms arrested in Tripura: Police

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jan 22, 2025 12:59 PM IST

Police recovered a factory-made 9 mm pistol, three rounds of live bullets, two Android mobile phones, Indian currency notes of ₹2.21 lakh and Bangladeshi Taka of ₹25,000 from his possession

A Bangladesh national was arrested with illegal firearms, ammunitions and unaccounted Indian and Bangladesh currency notes in Milanchakra area of Tripura’s capital Agartala on Tuesday late evening, said police.

(Representative file photo)
(Representative file photo)

The arrested person identified as Samajpriya Chakma is a resident of Khagrachari district of Bangladesh.

Police recovered a factory-made 9 mm pistol, three rounds of live bullets, two Android mobile phones, Indian currency notes of 2.21 lakh and Bangladeshi Taka of 25,000 from his possession.

Also Read:Himachal scholarship scam : CBI arrests Delhi DSP in 2.5-cr bribery case

Police said that they conducted raids in the area based on a tip off that a Bangladesh national was staying in the area and later arrested him from a house that he was using as his hideout.

“We didn’t find any of his associates. We even didn’t find his passport. We are investigating the matter”, Sadar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Debaprasad Roy told reporters.

According to state government data, a total 2,815 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for entering Tripura after illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border in last three years since 2022 till October 31, 2024.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On