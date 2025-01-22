Bangladesh national with illegal firearms arrested in Tripura: Police

A Bangladesh national was arrested with illegal firearms, ammunitions and unaccounted Indian and Bangladesh currency notes in Milanchakra area of Tripura’s capital Agartala on Tuesday late evening, said police. (Representative file photo)

The arrested person identified as Samajpriya Chakma is a resident of Khagrachari district of Bangladesh.

Police recovered a factory-made 9 mm pistol, three rounds of live bullets, two Android mobile phones, Indian currency notes of ₹2.21 lakh and Bangladeshi Taka of ₹25,000 from his possession.

Police said that they conducted raids in the area based on a tip off that a Bangladesh national was staying in the area and later arrested him from a house that he was using as his hideout.

“We didn’t find any of his associates. We even didn’t find his passport. We are investigating the matter”, Sadar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Debaprasad Roy told reporters.

According to state government data, a total 2,815 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for entering Tripura after illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border in last three years since 2022 till October 31, 2024.