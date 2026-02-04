Bangladeshi scholar’s participation puts off seminars under PM-Usha at BNMU, Madhepura

International seminar, workshops, conferences and all academic events being held at Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) in Bihar’s Madhepura under PM-USHA (Prime Minister-Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan) have been suspended till further orders over the alleged invitation of keynote speaker from Bangladesh. Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) in Bihar’s Madhepura (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, a large number of students under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had vehemently protested at the university and burnt the effigy of the vice chancellor (VC) Prof BS Jha and affirmed that they would not allow the university to become a centre of anti-national forces.

On Tuesday, the list of international scholars went viral on social media which sparked sharp controversy and later students resorted to agitation. The names that led to ignite controversy included keynote speaker Dr Mohammad Ali Khalid, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh, and speakers Dr Wael Mustafa Bu Hassan, Arab American University, Palestine, and Dr Zafrul Allam, University of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain.

“We can’t allow the speakers of enemy countries to speak on our soil,” student leader Abhishek Yadav said and alleged, “The VC wants to turn the university into a den of anti-India extremists and we can never allow his game to succeed.”

Another student leader Saurav Yadav said, “We don’t have any objection to the participation of Dr Narendra S Thagunna, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal, Dr Sayeed Zafar, University of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Mrs Olivia Amondi Ongile, Clinical Psychologist, Agha Khan Hospital, Kenya and Dr Jonna Karla C Bien, Community College of Baltimore, USA. As Bangladesh is speaking venom against India, we can’t allow its scholars to speak on our soil.”

National speakers Dr Sandeep Kumar, BHU, UP and Dr Ajmad Ali, NIT, Patna, Bihar, were also invited to deliver lectures.

The seminar on “psychological wellbeing and mental health” was proposed to be held on February 17 under PM-Usha in which the Central government has released a fund of ₹44 lakh to every university to organize international seminars and such seminars are to be conducted in February and March.

Prof (DR) Naresh Kumar head of department (HOD), Chemistry, BNMU, Madhepura and director IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell) talking to HT over phone said, “The name of international scholars was not approved and even before that it was put on social media which led to protests.” He added, “All the academic activities under PM-Usha have been suspended till further notice and they will be rescheduled.”

He said that the university would not invite speakers from Bangladesh.

Notably, the aim of IQAC established by the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) is to develop a system for conscious, consistent and catalytic action to improve academic and administrative performance.

Adding further the director IQAC said that Dr Md Intekhabur Rahman (HOD Psychology), BNMU responsible for putting the list on social media has been removed from the post of organizing secretary.

Vice chancellor Prof (Dr) BS Jha could not be contacted, his mobile phone was found switched off.