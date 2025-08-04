Bareilly police seize 250 drones, warn of Gangster Act for spreading rumours

Amid the growing concerns over the unauthorised drone activity and widespread rumors causing panic, the Bareilly police have launched a major crackdown following strict directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Acting swiftly on the CM’s orders, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya claimed to have seized 250 drones used at weddings and private events, and ordered legal action against those responsible for spreading misinformation or inciting fear. To combat the spread of misinformation, police teams are actively visiting towns and villages to raise public awareness. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The SSP stated that the 250 confiscated drones have been deposited at various police stations across the district. Henceforth, flying drones—even for private events—will require prior written permission. The drones currently held in police custody will be released only after Rakshabandhan, and only upon submission of proper consent documents.

He further warned that people spreading drone-related rumours and inciting public panic will face charges under the stringent Gangster Act. All station house officers (SHOs) and circle officers (COs) have been directed to closely monitor such incidents and take swift, decisive action whenever required.

While the drone panic has largely been brought under control, police stated that rumors of thieves roaming villages continue to circulate in several rural pockets. The SSP noted that, in some cases, fearful villagers have attacked unfamiliar individuals. So far, five FIRs have been registered in connection with these such incidents, resulting in the arrest and imprisonment of 14 people. Additionally, one FIR has been filed related to drone-related misinformation, resulting in the incarceration of one individual.

To combat the spread of misinformation, police teams are actively visiting towns and villages to raise public awareness. Residents are being urged not to trust unverified claims about drone sightings or reports of thieves. In case of any suspicious activity, the public is advised to immediately inform the local police station or dial the emergency helpline 112. Authorities have assured that police will respond swiftly and take appropriate action on the ground.

4 held for assaulting Nepalese woman

In a separate incident under the jurisdiction of Qila police station, four people were arrested for brutally assaulting a Nepalese woman, who they mistakenly believed to be a thief. The woman had come to visit a male acquaintance on Friday night but was tied to a pole and beaten with sticks by locals. She suffered multiple broken teeth and a fractured right leg.She was admitted to the district hospital, where her condition is now reported to be stable. All four accused have been taken into custody and sent to jail.

The SSP firmly reiterated that mob justice will not be tolerated and those taking the law into their own hands will face strict legal consequences. He urged citizens to remain calm and act responsibly, especially during the festive season. Emphasising the ongoing crackdown on unauthorized drone use and strong measures against those spreading rumors, the SSP stated that the Bareilly Police are committed to maintaining peace, order, and public safety throughout the district.