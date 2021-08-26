Home / Cities / Others / Barnala man held for thrashing 9-year-old daughter
The man thrashing his daughter with a bat as shown in the video grab below. (HT PHOTO)
Barnala man held for thrashing 9-year-old daughter

Barnala Police have arrested a 50-year-old man, Gurjant Singh, of Mehta village near Tapa town, for thrashing his nine-year-old daughter with a bat, after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

Police say Gurjant is an alcoholic and thrashed his child in an inebriated state. In the video, the child is seen crying for help and withering in pain, with injuries to her head also visible. The accused was booked following a complaint of his neighbours, who had shot the video and uploaded it.

Punjab State Commission for Protection for Child Rights has sought a report from Barnala senior superintendent of police within three days.

Barnala SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said that the accused was an alcoholic and had been arrested after registration of a case at Tapa Police Station. “The relatives of the girl have been called in, we will take a decision on her future place of staying after a discussion with them,” the SSP added.

Tapa DSP Baljit Singh said the accused also used to indulge in domestic violence and thrashed his wife, following which she had left home years ago. They have an 18-year-old son, who also left house due to the disturbed conditions in the family.

Gurjant has been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement) and under the Juvenile Justice Act at Tapa police station.

