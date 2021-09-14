Bathinda launches helpline to report drug abuse
The helpline number is 7508018218 and Bathinda residents must use of the facility to report drug trafficking, police have said
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Bathinda Police have released a dedicated phone number 75080-18218 for any complaint or assistance related to drug abuse. IGP Jaskaran Singh said on Monday people may share video/photo on WhatsApp or call to share any input related to drug trafficking. The helpline will also respond to medical assistance needed by the substance dependents.