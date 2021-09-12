BCM Arya students shine in badminton tourney

Students of BCM Arya bagged 13 gold, 13 silver, and nine bronze medals in the Ludhiana District Badminton Tournament held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Shastri Hall, Ludhiana on Thursday. Arunima Pal of Class 11 humanities won six golds, Tanmay Tomar got one gold and two silver, Milan Malhotra got two silver, Yogeshwar Narang bagged two bronze, Akshat Maithani bagged one gold, two silver, and one bronze, Anshita Batra got one gold and one silver, Prabhleen Kaur won one silver and one bronze, Alish Pathania got one bronze, Anupama got one gold and one bronze, Saanvi Nautiyal got two gold and three bronze, Aditya Sharma got one gold and one silver, Raghav Bhatia got one silver and one bronze, and Naman Narang of Class 8 got two bronze, respectively. All of them got selected to participate in the state-level tournament to be held soon.

Grandparents’ Day celebrations underway at BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Grandparents’ Day celebrated at BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue

BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Ludhiana, organised a refinement programme to celebrate Grandparents’ Day virtually. They were told that grandparents are the pillars of the family. Teachers also performed enactment by playing the roles of both grandparents and grandchildren. Grandparents also shared their views and gave some important tips from their life experiences.

A student of BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, showcasing his craft work. (HT Photo)

Children express love and gratitude towards grandparents

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, celebrated Grandparents Day. Tiny tots of UKG Wing showcased their love and affection towards their grandparents by preparing gratitude cards and those of LKG took part in an ‘Artsy crafty: Grandparents’. Nursery kids exhibited the paper model of grandparents.

A student of GMT Public School, Ludhiana, demonstrating how to perform first aid. (HT Photo)

Students get training in first aid

GMT Public School, Ludhiana, organised a first aid campaign on the campus. Participants highlighted various life-saving techniques. Monika Arya and Harminder Kaur (house in-charge) displayed different steps to treat a patient in an emergency before getting normal medical aid. Students participated in all activities and gained information regarding basic first aid and emergency management.

Participants of the Britannica Teachers Training Workshop organised at Sacred Soul Convent Senior Secondary School, Dugri, Dhandra Road, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Britannica Teachers Training Workshop organised

Sacred Soul Convent Senior Secondary School, Dugri, Dhandra Road, Ludhiana, organised Britannica Teachers Training Workshop. All the teachers participated in this workshop. Baishali Ganguly explained in detail the innovative teaching technology and said that we can make children more creative by using these techniques in our everyday classroom.

Students of Atam Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, singing a bhajan on the occasion. (HT Photo)

Atam Public School celebrates Samvastsari Parva

Atam Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, celebrated Samvastsari Parva. Students of Classes 11 and 12 sang a bhajan. English teacher Maanvi Jain delivered a speech. The principal exhorted all not only to preach but practice forgiveness. She pleaded for forgiveness from all the students, their parents, and the staff members.

Indus World School felicitated

Indus World School, Ludhiana, was announced the winner of the best eco-friendly school in Punjab award during the annual ceremony of the FAP State Awards Competition at Chandigarh University. The federation allocates these awards every year to honour the excellence of private schools in Punjab. The prestigious award was conferred upon, recognizing the measures taken by the school authorities to promote the eco-friendly environment and the impact it had.

Sri Aurobindo College holds national webinar

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management,Ludhiana, organised a national webinar on the topic ‘Winning the game of life’ under its ‘Shape the mind programme’, in collaboration with the department of youth welfare, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Science of Spirituality. The event was organised under the guidance of Nirmal Jaura, director, youth welfare, PU, Chandigarh. Baldev Raj Hira, outreach coordinator, Science of Spirituality, made arrangements for the event. RK Arora, officiating principal and head of the department of commerce, Government College for Girls, Cheeka, Kaithal, Haryana, was the resource person. His address was followed by a virtual meditation session.