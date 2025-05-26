Bee attack in Etawah park leaves 55 injured

A tranquil religious gathering turned chaotic at Ram Manohar Lohia Park, popularly known as Company Garden, in Etawah, on Monday, when a swarm of bees descended on devotees performing Vat Amavasya rituals, injuring at least 55 people. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident occurred around 2 pm as over 250 devotees, mostly married women, congregated under a sprawling banyan tree for Savitri puja.

Chief medical superintendent, Etawah, Dr Paritosh Shukla, said around 40 patients had to be treated in the emergency ward of the district hospital. “Two or three persons may need hospitalisation; the last patient of bee attack came in at around 4 pm,” he said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bees, disturbed by the smoke from ritual fires and incense sticks, descended suddenly from a hive in the tree. Chaos ensued as the swarm targeted the crowd, making the people seek cover. Attendees took shelter under benches, inside parked vehicles, and a nearby canteen, while women shielded children with their sarees.

“The attack was sudden. People stumbled, children screamed, and many were stung repeatedly as they scrambled for safety,” said Ramesh Kumar, an eyewitness.

Etawah district hospital medical superintendent Dr Alok Verma said the condition of all those who arrived was stable.

Etawah Nagar Palika’s health department teams will inspect the park to identify risks and remove beehives ahead of future gatherings.

District magistrate Shubhrant Shukla said, “We will be speaking to experts for preventive measures, which will include regular audit of public spaces during festivals.”