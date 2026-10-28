Maharashtra to intensify background checks of app-based drivers after ATS action against Rapido rider in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Transport Department has decided to intensify background checks and verification of documents of drivers working with app-based ride-hailing platforms such as Rapido, Ola and Uber. The move follows an action by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) against a Rapido bike taxi driver in Mumbai’s Mahim area. The FIR against Rapido was registered at Vishrantwadi police station on October 16. (FILE) (HT_PRINT)

In a meeting on Tuesday, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik directed his department officials to conduct thorough checks of drivers’ backgrounds, licences and other mandatory documents. He also instructed officials to initiate strict legal action, including the registration of cases against those found violating the law.

The meeting was convened against the backdrop of the ATS action in Mahim.

The individual concerned was allegedly involved in circulating objectionable content through social media accounts, and the police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

However, reports indicate that the preliminary investigation did not reveal evidence of direct links between the individual and any person or organisation in Pakistan.

Also Read: Rapido rider held for allegedly promoting Jaish-e-Mohammed posts

Maharashtra mandates checks on drivers Emphasising the need for stringent enforcement, Sarnaik directed officials to verify drivers’ backgrounds, licences, mandatory documents and compliance with applicable regulations.

“Drivers providing passenger transport services through companies such as Rapido, Ola and Uber must undergo thorough verification of their backgrounds, licences and required documents. If any violation of rules or offence punishable under the law is detected during the inspection, strict action must be taken against the concerned individuals, including the registration of criminal cases wherever necessary,” Sarnaik said.

He stressed that authorities should not limit their response to action taken after an incident occurs. Instead, app-based transport services must be under monitoring to ensure that drivers and operators comply with the applicable legal framework.

Also Read: Uber bars driver accused of assaulting Gurgaon woman over fare dispute

State minister calls for more scrutiny of app-based cab services Sarnaik also called for steps to strengthen the regulatory framework governing app-based passenger transport services. He said the government should consider amending existing laws to bring these services under more effective supervision by the State Transport Authority.

“If the existing laws or rules do not have adequate provisions to regulate these services effectively, the possibility of framing revised legislation to bring drivers and app-based transport services within the legal framework should be examined seriously,” Sarnaik directed officials.

The Transport Department has been asked to ensure better coordination among the concerned authorities, take complaints seriously and initiate action against those found guilty in accordance with the law.

A few months back, Sarnaik warned of strict action against drivers of all commercial passenger vehicles in the state if they didn't learn Marathi. The order had sparked a controversy. However, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis later gave a one-year extension to auto and cab drivers to learn Marathi.