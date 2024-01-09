‘Besan laddoos’ of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya to get GI tag soon

An application for getting a GI tag for the ‘besan laddoos’ of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya has been filed, said GI expert Rajnikant, who is credited with getting GI tags for over 30 items including handicrafts, handloom, vegetables, fruits among others. ‘Besan laddoos’ of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya. (HT PHOTO)

He said that soon the laddoos of Ayodhya will get a GI tag and go to the world with it.

Rajnikant said that with the financial support of SIDBI, Lucknow, the application for GI tag has been prepared by his team and Halwai Kalyan Samiti of Ayodhya is the applicant. The application, which was sent to the GI registry office in Chennai, has been accepted. The GI application number is 1168.

“As the application has been accepted by the GI office, soon the laddoos will get a GI tag,” he said.

A geographical indication (GI) tag is a name or sign used on certain products that correspond to a specific geographical location or origin. The GI tag ensures that only authorised users or those residing in the geographical territory are allowed to use the popular product name. It also protects the product from being copied or imitated by others.