Beyond the Stadium: No Tickets? No Worries! Cricketainment galore for India-England Clash in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The unavailability of tickets for the upcoming India-England ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match, set to electrify the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 29, has left fans in a frenzy. Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow (HT File)

But despair not, for there’s an array of options that will keep cricket enthusiasts entertained and engrossed in the excitement. Four leading multiplexes in the state capital have taken the initiative to screen the live matches in their luxurious auditoriums.

Additionally, a selection of restaurants and lounges are gearing up to broadcast the match on big screens while offering enticing deals for their patrons.

PVR has secured rights to screen the match at Lulu Mall, while Inox is all set to captivate the cricket-loving audience at Phoenix Palassio Mall, Emerald Mall, and Crown Mall starting from 1 pm on the D-Day, with ticket prices ranging from ₹300-500.

“We are committed to screening all India matches at our multiplex, and the response has been overwhelming with 87% occupancy so far. If we sell out on Sunday, we’ll consider adding more screens. We’ve also partnered with food court vendors to offer intriguing combos that will be served directly to the seats, ensuring a day-long cricket extravaganza,” reveals Yogendra Arya, General Manager of Crown Mall.

Lucknow’s dining establishments are also preparing for a full house on Sunday, enticing customers with massive screens and special offers. “We’re crafting photo spots, featuring cut-outs throughout the hotel, and providing custom merchandise and flags for our in-house guests to relish the match on our all-weather 20x12 feet LED screen at our Lords of Drinks lounge. Moreover, we have exciting combo offers for our guests,” discloses Arjun Singh of Regnant Hotel.

Jugal Sachdeva of Club Momentz is ready to cater to cricket enthusiasts in two distinct settings. “We’ve got a substantial projector screen by the open-air poolside and a massive LED screen at our Neoo Nightclub. To add to the excitement, we’re offering irresistible deals on drinks and discounts on food and combos,” he shares.

Lucknow’s various clubs are also joining the fray, ensuring that cricket aficionados can revel in the big-screen experience. “No need to fret if tickets are sold out! We can enjoy the match with our family and friends at our club on a grand screen,” emphasizes Rajesh Pahwa, a local businessman.

