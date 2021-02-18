Bhiwandi building collapse victims’ kin to get ₹3 lakh compensation
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to the families of victims of the Jilani building collapse. On September 22, 2020, 38 people were killed and 25 others injured after Jilani building at Patel Compound, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi collapsed.
This marked the highest toll due to a building collapse in Bhiwandi. Rescue operations at the collapse site continued for more than 80 hours with the help of a team of over 100 personnel.
“The CM has sanctioned ₹3 lakh to each of the 38 victims’ families who died in the Jilani building collapse. The CM has sanctioned ₹1.14 crore for this from the CM’s relief funds,” read a statement released by the CM’s office.
Nilopar Mohammad Ali Shaikh, 34, who lost her sister Shabnam Mohammad Ali Shaikh, 28, in the collapse, said, “My mother, who was injured in the incident, lives with me now. She used to live with Shabnam in the building. She is still traumatised and has health issues. Her blood pressure is not normal. We have to give her medicines and treatment on time. The money if given will help us a lot.”
