Bhiwani mahapanchayat: Over 50 khaps to march towards Delhi borders in July

Over 50 khaps of Haryana on Tuesday announced to start a march towards Delhi borders in July to support farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws. The decision to intensify the agitation was taken at the mahapanchayat held at Kitlana toll plaza in Bhiwani.

Chairing the panchayat, independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangwan, who also heads the Sangwan khap, read 12 resolutions, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP), agricultural loan waiver, cancellation of proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, revoking Damage to Property Act enforced by the Haryana government, ₹50 lakh compensation to kin of farmers who died during farm stir, and job for their family members.

Sangwan said the khaps will intensify the agitation and start a march towards Delhi in July under the supervision of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha.

“The khaps will give support to the farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm legislations. The government will have to revoke these cases and we are ready for the long haul,” he added.

Activist and SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are afraid of the farm agitation and have no choice except taking back these “black laws”.

“The BJP faced the brunt in the West Bengal elections and will face similar results in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as well. The farmers’ numbers have been swelling at the borders and they are committed to not go back home until the government revokes these laws,” he added.

Raju Maan, a local Congress leader, who had quit the JJP in support of the farm agitation, said, “We had defeated the chilling winter and now are camping in the hot summer. This shows our commitment towards this stir.”

“The BJP-JJP leaders have tried many things to defame the farmers but the public has given them a befitting reply. The khaps have also asked the youth to remain active on the social media to counter the BJP’s fake narrative,” he added.