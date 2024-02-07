BHU launches faculty programme for its teachers

The Banaras Hindu University is actively promoting collaboration between Indian institutions and international universities or organisations, in line with the statutes of the New Education Policy 2020, which advocates internationalisation of Indian institutions of higher education. The Benaras Hindu University in Varanasi (HT FIle Photo)

The university has introduced a new initiative known as the Global Experience Faculty Program (GEFP). This programme aims to offer faculty members an opportunity to spend up to a year in top 500 global institutions (as per THE or Q-S rankings) targeting teachers who have limited international exposure in their academic careers. Launch ed under Institution of Eminence at BHU, the programme includes a consolidated fellowship of $3000 per month and travel expenses.

Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, vice-chancellor, BHU, said that the scheme is a testament to BHU’s commitment to create new opportunities of growth and excellence for its members.

“We aim to ensure growth and development of our faculty members and cultivate collaborations with top-tier international institutions and have a bigger global outreach and presence of BHU,” said Prof Jain.

BHU’s IoE Coordinator, Prof. Sanjay Kumar emphasized that the Global Experience Faculty Program provides invaluable exposure to international academic practices, elevating the teaching and research prowess of BHU’s educators. This unique opportunity to assimilate best practices from top 500 institutions is poised to make a substantial contribution to the overarching growth and excellence of Banaras Hindu University.