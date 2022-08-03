BHU scientists carry out pathbreaking study in T cell lymphoma
Scientists from the zoology department of Banaras Hindu University have conducted a path-breaking work in T Cell Lymphoma, a type of immune cell cancer.
According to a press statement of the BHU, the study was conducted by Vishal Kumar Gupta, research scholar of the department, under the supervision of Dr Ajay Kumar, assistant professor of zoology. Other team members of the study include Pradeep Kumar Jaiswara, Rajan Kumar Tiwari and Shiv Govind Rawat. The work has for the first time demonstrated the mechanism of Lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) in progression of this type of cancer.
Lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) is one of the simplest natural bioactive phospholipids, also involved in tissue repair, wound healing and cell survival. During normal physiological conditions, LPA plays a pivotal role in wound healing, intestinal tissue repairing, immune cell migration, and embryonic brain development. However, an aberrantly elevated level of LPA and/or its receptor has been observed in cancers like ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.
Till now the tumour promoting action of LPA and therapeutic potential of its receptors were not evaluated against T cell lymphoma, a highly complex malignancy with respect to its clinical management.
The work assumes significance as it could pave the way for using LPA as a biomarker for T Cell Lymphoma and work on developing and designing drug targeting the LPA receptors.
This research work was funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
The novel findings of this study are published in two parts in an internationally reputed research journal.
GST Council categorises all paid ‘sarais’ as hotels, guest houses
The Goods and Services Tax Council has recently categorised all 'sarais' (inns), which charge a tariff from the devotees for accommodation, same as hotels or guest houses or in other words commercial establishments. The hotels, guest houses and 'sarais' which charged up to ₹1,000 per day were exempted from paying the GST. The ambiguity around levy of GST on 'sarais' continues among sections of people.
Kotkapura firing: SIT grills Punjab ex-DGP Saini for 4 hours
Chandigarh : The special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday quizzed former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini for over four hours. Saini appeared before the SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, at Punjab's Police Officers' Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and was questioned on various aspects of the Kotkapura case. Saini didn't talk to media as he came out of the building.
Round-the-clock mining on near Pak border: BSF to HC
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force manning international border with Pakistan has told Punjab and Haryana high court that mining activity in the border areas with Pakistan is being undertaken 24 hours a day. The BSF report does not term it illegal mining but adds that “Presence of hundreds of labourers, whose antecedents have not been verified by the local Police, so close to IB is perceived to be a big security hazard.”
ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities
ITIHAAS, an educational trust working in the field of heritage education, in association with Uttar Pradesh tourism, launched 'Mera Sheher Mera Itihaas' programme at the Residency on Wednesday. The programme, comprising students from ten schools, across middle and senior grades, will progress to more cities and Varanasi and Gorakhpur are next on the agenda. Less than 10% of the students from Lucknow said it was their first visit to the Residency.
Cashless health insurance: Punjab govt sanctions ₹100 cr to clear dues
As government hospitals in Punjab and PGIMER, Chandigarh, stopped treatment of patients under the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY) due to non-payment of dues by the state government, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that he has sanctioned ₹100 crore to clear the pending payments under the scheme. Cheema said that the hospital bills will be cleared in a one or two days.
