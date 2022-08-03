BHU scientists carry out pathbreaking study in T cell lymphoma

Scientists from the zoology department of Banaras Hindu University have conducted a path-breaking work in T Cell Lymphoma, a type of immune cell cancer.

According to a press statement of the BHU, the study was conducted by Vishal Kumar Gupta, research scholar of the department, under the supervision of Dr Ajay Kumar, assistant professor of zoology. Other team members of the study include Pradeep Kumar Jaiswara, Rajan Kumar Tiwari and Shiv Govind Rawat. The work has for the first time demonstrated the mechanism of Lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) in progression of this type of cancer.

Lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) is one of the simplest natural bioactive phospholipids, also involved in tissue repair, wound healing and cell survival. During normal physiological conditions, LPA plays a pivotal role in wound healing, intestinal tissue repairing, immune cell migration, and embryonic brain development. However, an aberrantly elevated level of LPA and/or its receptor has been observed in cancers like ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.

Till now the tumour promoting action of LPA and therapeutic potential of its receptors were not evaluated against T cell lymphoma, a highly complex malignancy with respect to its clinical management.

The work assumes significance as it could pave the way for using LPA as a biomarker for T Cell Lymphoma and work on developing and designing drug targeting the LPA receptors.

This research work was funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The novel findings of this study are published in two parts in an internationally reputed research journal.