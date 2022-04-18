Bhubaneswar man accused of cycle theft dies in custody; family alleges torture
BHUBANESWAR: A man who was arrested by police in Bhubaneswar on charges of stealing a bicycle on Sunday night died in custody with his family members alleging that he died following custodial torture.
Debendra Choudhury from Kapilaprasad area in Bhubaneswar was picked up by Badagada police on Sunday night over allegations that he had stolen a bicycle. Choudhury, who ran a vegetable shop in Sundarpada area of the city, was returning home from his in-laws’ place at Rasulgarh when Badagada police picked him up and took him to the police station.
Late Sunday night, his wife was asked by the police to visit Capital Hospital where she found her husband dead.
Curiously, police officials said the man who died in custody was Pradip Sahu, who is accused in multiple cases of theft. “He suffered injuries while trying to escape. The injuries led to his death,” said Badagada police station inspector Biswaranjan Nayak.
“At around 1.30am, police knocked on my doors. When I opened the door, they inquired about my name and other details. Though I kept on asking about the reason for their query, they ordered me to visit Capital Hospital where I found my husband dead,” said his wife.
“If the police nabbed my husband at 7.30pm, why did they inform me at 1.30am. It shows that he was tortured in custody.”
“A team tried to nab him at Brahmeswarpatna at around 8pm and he suffered injuries during the escape bid. He fell ill at the police station and was rushed to the Capital Hospital but succumbed to death,” inspector Nayak said.
-
Aircraft mishap at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru, one injured
A training aircraft toppled over during landing at the Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. One person sustained injuries while the other escaped unhurt, said police. Cessna 185, a Tailwheel aircraft, belongs to a private flying institute and is used for skydiving. An international skydiving champion, Cheryl Ann Stearns, was on the aircraft and sustained minor injuries.
-
Cell to be set up to solve issues of migrant workers in U’khand: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met migrant workers in the national capital on Sunday and said that a cell would be formed in Dehradun to solve the problems of the migrant residents of Uttarakhand. Dhami said that the people of our state have brought laurels to the name of Uttarakhand besides creating a unique identity outside the state on the strength of their talent.
-
Bihar police team attacked by Nalanda villagers after raid on brewery; 10 hurt
A police team that had gone to arrest a man accused of brewing country-made liquor on Sunday evening came under a fierce attack from Mantu Yadav's supporters in Bihar's Nalanda district, leading to injuries to 10 policemen including the station house officer. Nalanda superintendent of police Ashok Mishra said about 20 villagers, mostly relatives and friends of Mantu Yadav, tried to stop the team from taking him away and attacked them with sticks and threw bricks at police personnel.
-
Commuters face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike over fuel price hike
Commuters had a harrowing time as various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a two-day strike on Monday to demand a CNG subsidy and fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. Vinay Prajapati, who arrived in the city on Monday morning with his family and was unaware of the strike, had to call his friend to drop him home.
-
Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two communities
A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities who allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Monday. As many as 22 people from both the groups have also been taken into custody following the violence which took place on Sunday midnight, PTI quoted additional superintendent of police Shashikant Satav as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics