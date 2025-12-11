BHU’s 105th Convocation on Friday: 13,650 degrees including 712 PhDs to be awarded

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is set to host its 105th Convocation on Friday, December 12, 2025. A total of 13,650 degrees will be awarded to graduating students this year. The main ceremony will take place at Swatantrata Bhawan from 11 am onwards, with Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, serving as the chief guest. File photo of Banaras Hindu University.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, vice-chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi announced that 29 meritorious students will receive 2 Chancellor’s Medals, 2 Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narayan Singh Gold Medals and 29 BHU medals during the main function.

This year’s convocation will award 7,449 undergraduate degrees, 5,484 postgraduate degrees, 712 PhD degrees, 4 MPhil degrees, and 1 Doctor of Science degree. A total of 556 medals will be presented across institutes and faculties. The Doctor of Science degree is being awarded in the Faculty of Medicine.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Prof. Chaturvedi said the convocation is not merely a formal conclusion to academic study but a defining milestone that marks both achievement and new beginnings. He encouraged graduating students to stay connected with BHU and contribute to its growth by joining the university’s official alumni portal.

Controller of examinations Prof Sushma Ghildiyal provided updates on preparations, noting that extensive coordination with faculties, departments and other units is underway to ensure a smooth ceremony. She added that distribution of the traditional convocation attire, the Safa and Uttaria, is being carried out systematically across faculties to prevent last-minute rush.

The convocation’s chief guest, Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog and Chancellor of JNU, is a distinguished defence scientist known for his pivotal role in India’s indigenous missile programmes, ballistic missile defence systems, and major national technology missions. A recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he has also led initiatives in alternative energy, supercomputing, silicon photonics, Indian microprocessors and the methanol economy.