Bicycle on Sabarmati Exp tracks: Cycle gets stuck in engine but tragedy averted

A potential tragedy was averted on Saturday morning when a bicycle on the railway track near Khalilabad railway station, Sant Kabir Nagar district, got stuck in the engine of the 19410 Sabarmati Express travelling from Ahmedabad to Gorakhpur.

A quick response by the train’s pilot prevented disaster. At around 6:02 AM, the pilot noticed the bicycle on the tracks and applied emergency brakes, managing to stop the train approximately 200 meters beyond the point of impact. The train resumed its journey at 6:09 AM after a brief seven-minute halt.

Following the incident, officials disentangled the bicycle from the engine. The train pilot promptly informed the station manager at Khalilabad, who relayed the information to the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local authorities. A spot inspection was carried out, and an investigation was launched.

Additional superintendent of police Sushil Kumar Singh stated that the location where the bicycle was found, near the old ARTO office in Khalilabad, is frequently used by locals to cross the tracks. It is suspected that the bicycle was abandoned in haste when the owner saw the approaching train.

ABDUR RAHMAN