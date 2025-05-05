Bihar: Girl resists robbery bid, thrown off moving train near Ara; injured

A girl sustained grievous injuries after she was thrown off a moving train while resisting a bid by robbers to snatch her mobile phone near Ara railway station on Sunday evening, the police said, adding that this is the second such incident in Bihar in the last two weeks. Representational image.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Tanu Kumari of Fatehpur, is under treatment for injuries to her head, chest and back.

Shashi Ranjan Kumar, the brother of victim, said Kumari had boarded the Sasaram-Patna passenger train at Piro and was going to Ara to consult a doctor.

When the train was about to reach Ara railway station and had approached a railway crossing, some unidentified robbers tried to snatch her mobile phont. When she resisted, she was pushed off the running train. She fell down on the railway track, while the robbers fled with her phone.

Kumari lay on the railway track for 20 minutes before locals called 112 and rushed her to the Ara district hospital, her brother said.

Ara GRP police SHO Rani Kumari Jagrani said an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons based on the statement of the victim. The girl is out of danger and recovering the hospital.

GRP SP Amritendu Shekhar Thakur, ASP Prashant Kumar and other senior police officials too met the victim and enquired about the incident.

Earlier on April 22, a 21-year-old student was allegedly thrown out of the Kamakhya-Gaya express train by unidentified robbers who followed the same modus operandi. The incident occurred between Bhagalpur-Jamalpur rail section of Malda rail division under Eastern Railway. The student identified as Kajal Kumari of Khagaria district, succumbed to her injuries.