Bihar Governor-cum-Chancellor of universities Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday conferred 44 gold medals on students from different streams during the seventh convocation of Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU), held at its new campus. Bihar Governor presides over the 7th convocation of VKSU

Of the 44 medal recipients, 29 were girl students. The Governor also awarded degrees to 113 PhD scholars.

Addressing the gathering, Khan said the students had earned the honours through hard work, discipline and dedication. He paid tribute to great freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh, after whom the university is named.

Emphasising the importance of regular practice and good character, the Chancellor said India’s culture is composite in nature and stands distinct from others. He urged students to use education to imbibe good values, adding that only teachers and parents genuinely wish the best for students and their children.

Earlier, the Chancellor garlanded the statue of Veer Kunwar Singh. A Shobha Yatra was also taken out, in which members of the Academic Council, Syndicate and Senate participated.

Welcoming the guests, Vice-Chancellor of VKSU Prof Shailendra Kumar Chaturvedi said that academic sessions, which earlier used to be delayed, have now improved significantly and are running largely on time. He added that admissions in various streams, including postgraduate courses, have increased, and promotions of teachers and employees were carried out without any dispute or controversy.

Buxar MLA Anand Mishra, Sandesh MLA Radhacharan Sah, Dinara MLA Alok Kumar Singh, Agiaon MLA Mahesh Paswan, Dumraon MLA Rahul Kumar Singh, MLC Jeevan Kumar, Registrar Prof Ram Krishna Thakur and others were present on the occasion.