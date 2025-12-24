A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court in Kaimur sentenced a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday. Bihar: POCSO court sentences minor’s kidnapping and rape accused to 25 years RI

The court also imposed a fine of ₹65,000 on the accused, failing which he will have to serve an additional 10 months of imprisonment.

According to the FIR registered by the victim’s father, his 15-year-old daughter had gone to buy radishes from a village shop around 7-8 pm on September 22, 2022 and as she was on her way back to home, the accused Bali Gond of the same village abducted her, took her elsewhere, and raped her. The FIR was registered against the accused at the Bhabua police station the following morning, Special Public Prosecutor for the POCSO court, Shashi Bhushan Pandey, said.

After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused under sections 376(2), 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act and recommended the court for speedy trial of the case, said Pandey.

The prosecution presented the testimony of nine witnesses and also documentary evidence that the court found the basis of the punishment pronounced for the accused.

The court sentenced the accused to 25 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, seven years imprisonment under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code and three years jail under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. All the sentences will run concurrently, Pandey said.