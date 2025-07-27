Bihar: Teen held for raping, killing 5-year-old girl; second such case in 4 days

Gaya: A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping and strangling a five-year-old girl to death on Saturday night near a village under the Dobhi police station area. This marks the second such incident involving minors in Gaya district within the past four days, police said. The parents searched for her after they returned home and foundthe body with a towel wrapped around her neck in the nursery and informed the police around 10 pm (Representative photo)

The girl’s parents had gone to an adjacent village for paddy plantation while she was playing outside the house. The accused allegedly lured her on the pretext of purchasing chocolates around 7 pm and took her to a nursery in the forest department near Piparghati market and raped her, police said.

The parents searched for her after they returned home. “They found the body with a towel wrapped around her neck in the nursery and informed the police around 10 pm. She was bleeding from her private part when she was recovered,” Dobhi station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said.

Police said that the family, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, was financially not stable.

Police said that the boy, who was taken into custody on the basis of information provided by the girl’s family and neighbours, said that he killed the girl after she fainted during the rape. His clothes were seized, and he was sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH) for medical examination. The forensic science team also visited the crime site.

A case under Sections 103(1) and 62(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act was registered with Dobhi police station. “The body was sent to ANMMCH at Gaya for autopsy,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anand Kumar said.

Sub-divisional police pfficer (Sherghati-2) Sanjiv Kumar Prabhat was directed to submit a charge-sheet in the case soon. “Police would recommend speedy trial of the case to ensure severe punishment to the accused,” SSP Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a driver and a technician were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 26-year-old female candidate inside an ambulance on Thursday, while she was being taken to a hospital after fainting during a race held as part of the home guard recruitment in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.