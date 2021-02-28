IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Bihar worker finds mention in PM Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bihar worker finds mention in PM Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of migrant worker, Pramod Baitha, in his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ while sharing the examples of individuals who have been striving towards self-reliant India
READ FULL STORY
By Sandeep Bhaskar I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:43 PM IST

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of migrant worker, Pramod Baitha, in his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ while sharing the examples of individuals who have been striving towards self-reliant India.

“I am happy that this mantra of self-reliance is reaching every village in the country... Pramodji (Pramod Baitha), a native of Bettiah, was a technician at a factory manufacturing LED bulbs in Delhi. He understood the whole processes minutely while working there. But during the pandemic, he had to return to his native place. He himself started a small manufacturing unit,” said the PM in 74th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ .

“He took along a team of local youths and achieved the journey from a factory worker to a factory owner in a few months,” said the PM.

Baitha, a resident of Majhauliya block in West Champaran who was a migrant labourer till last year, utilised Covid as opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur after he set up the LED bulb manufacturing unit at his village.

“This decision to set up the unit was not an easy one. For past 10 years, I have worked for different factories in Delhi, keeping my heart and soul together,” said Baitha, who started his unit in May last year with his hard earned money.

Within the few months after setting up of the unit, the unit started to get good response.

“Encouraged by the response, we procured some other equipment. Yet we are unable to meet all the demands owing to crunch in capital. Against the requirement of 10,000 LED bulbs, we are supplying 1,000 only. We will certainly be able to produce more, if we receive any assistance from government,” Baitha, who has engaged eight people at his manufacturing unit.

“There is no reason to move outside our native place in search of work when we are earning between 400 and 500 every day here only,” said Rohit Kumar, a labourer at the factory.

Baitha has been procuring raw materials from Delhi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. “We also repair the fused bulbs at the unit,” he added.

West Champaran recorded a footfall 84,019 migrants, above 18 years, following an ease in the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Later, with the efforts of district administration, about 90 returnee workers set up their manufacturing units and over 150 others expressed their willingness for making assortments in footwears and apparel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday; active case count almost double of Mumbai’s

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PUNE The Maharahstra health department recorded 1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday, with which the city’s active case count crossed the 15,000 mark
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
others

Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune prior to phase 2 of vaccination drive

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Phase two of the vaccination drive is for seniors citizens and the vulnerable population and is to begin from March 1. However, a test run on Monday will determine the future course of action, said officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC to deploy retired Army personnel as mask inspectors

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE To strengthen their mask inspection squad, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to hire 50 retired army personnel, to be on duty from March 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMRDA land auction in newly-acquired villages has residents crying foul

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) decision to auction 13 plots in Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Manjari, Bhukum, and Maan, has raised questions among residents since these amenity spaces are yet not determined and the Development Plan (DP) for these newly acquired villages is still in the process
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SSC preliminary exam schedule goes for a toss with school closures

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:01 PM IST
As per orders issued by the district administration on Sunday, schools and colleges in Pune district will be closed till March 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s institutes ensure Science Day stays alive wwith online sessions

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:36 PM IST
PUNE Astronomy aims at finding the origin of the Universe,” said Neeraj Gupta, who spoke on “Science with Square Kilometre Array”, during the Science day celebrations held online by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Labs in city will now provide QR codes with RT-PCR test reports to counter fake results

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:52 PM IST
PUNE Laboratories in the city will now provide QR codes with RT-PCR test reports to counter fake negative reports
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC building garbage shed within flood-line of Mula-Mutha in Koregaon park, alleges ex-zonal commissioner

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:36 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stands accused of ignoring a former zonal commissioner’s complaints, raised over the issue of constructing a solid waste segregation shed inside the floodline of the Mula-Mutha river, near the burning ghat road in Koregaon Park
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Schools, colleges and coaching classes closed till March 14; restricted movement between 11pm-6am continues

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:17 PM IST
PUNE In an order issued on Sunday afternoon, the Pune district collector extended the restrictions imposed on schools, colleges and coaching classes till March 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

57 transgender students enrol for SSC, HSC exams in Pune division

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:16 PM IST
PUNE This year at least 57 transgender students from the Pune division will be appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Your Space: Stay fit, follow norms to fight the virus

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST
PUNE As there is a surge in virus cases schools, colleges have shut down and night curfew is in place
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 per litre. (HT File)
Prior to the rise this year, the highest surge in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018, when a litre of petrol had reached 91.34 per litre, while diesel had crossed 80 per litre. (HT File)
others

Petrol at all-time high rate of 97.57 a litre; diesel at 88.6 per litre

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Transporters across the country have called for immediate intervention of the government to curtail the rising fuel prices
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at the crime intelligence unit office at 11.40am and left three hours later. (Bhushan Koyande /HT)
Actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at the crime intelligence unit office at 11.40am and left three hours later. (Bhushan Koyande /HT)
others

Hrithik Roshan gives statement in fake emails case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday visited the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch to record a fresh statement in connection with the complaint lodged by him following his exchange of legal notices with actor Kangana Ranaut in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohtak has seen a steep rise in crime, particularly murders. The district has reported 14 murders this year against last year’s nine in the same time period. (AFP)
Rohtak has seen a steep rise in crime, particularly murders. The district has reported 14 murders this year against last year’s nine in the same time period. (AFP)
others

Two shot dead, 2 hurt in suspected gang war

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:59 PM IST
In a suspected gang war, two persons were shot dead and two others were injured after four assailants fired shots at them in a room in the fields of Nindana village on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chitra Wagh has termed the development a “witch-hunt” by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government because she has been demanding action against a Sena minister in the suicide case of a TikTok star. (HT File)
Chitra Wagh has termed the development a “witch-hunt” by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government because she has been demanding action against a Sena minister in the suicide case of a TikTok star. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh’s kin booked by ACB in assets case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
ACB said Kishore Wagh amassed assets worth 2.18 crore, which is 90% more than his legitimate sources of income
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac