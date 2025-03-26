A man from Bijnor allegedly orchestrated the murder of his wife by having her run over by a car while portraying the incident as a case of accidental death. Weeks after the incident took place on March 8, Bijnor police said they had worked out the murder plot and arrested Ankit Kumar, the husband, and his accomplice Sachin Kumar. Bijnor man plots wife’s murder, shows her death as road accident

It was Ankit, from Bishnoi Sarai in Bijnor’s Nagina, who filed a police report of his wife’s death in a road accident on March 8. He told police that he was returning home after visiting his in-laws with his wife Kiran when a speeding car fatally crushed her at a fuel station on the Najibabad-Bundki road in Rajpura, killing her.

Suspecting foul play, Kiran’s family filed a complaint with the district superintendent of police (SP) alleging that their daughter was murdered.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bharat Kumar Sonkar said the car involved in the accident was identified through the CCTV footage. When police interrogated Ankit, he confessed to the crime.

According to police, Ankit admitted that he was upset as he and his wife didn’t have kids even after five years of marriage, which caused a rift between them. Also, he wanted to marry his sister-in-law and, thus, conspired to eliminate Kiran. He convinced Sachin, who also hails from Nagina, to help him execute the plan. The car used in the crime has also been seized.