Bird flu at Kila Raipur: 50% of culling target completed in 3 days

On the third day of culling operations at Kila Raipur poultry farm where bird flu has been confirmed, as many as 8,760 birds were culled on Tuesday by the rapid response teams of the animal husbandry department.

Besides, 4,110 eggs were also destroyed. The approximate number of birds to be culled is 75,000. On Sunday, 19,200 birds were culled and another 12,400 birds were culled on Monday, making it a total of 40,360 birds culled in three days.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, had confirmed avian influenza in the samples of birds sent from a poultry farm at Kila Raipur on May 7, prompting the administration to order culling of birds.

The samples were collected after the owner of Suba Singh Poultry Farm informed the administration about the mysterious death of 1,500 birds. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has already declared one-kilometre radius area around the farm as infected zone and up to 10km as surveillance zone.