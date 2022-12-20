Birth control centre for strays to get functional in Prayagraj soon

The proposed stray animal birth control centre will become functional within a month-and-half.It promises to put a check on the increasing population of stray dogs in Prayagraj.

The centre, an initiative of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN), is under construction at Haddigodam area of Kareli and will be used not only for castration of stray dogs but also care after the surgery, officials said.

A large number of stray dogs sometimes causes problems for citizens. Besides, complaints of increased cases of dog bite, they also chase commuters and bike riders at night which often results in road mishaps.

PNN veterinary officer Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said the centre is now under construction at Haddigodam in Kareli in an unused building. The facility being started with a budget of ₹30 lakh includes cells and cages for dogs where they will be kept after being caught by the team.

A Haryana-based agency under Dr Dinesh Singh will be responsible for catching stray dogs and conducting their castration.

The agency will deploy a special team to catch stray dogs. After castration, the dogs will be kept under care for a week before being released in the same area. The dogs cannot be released in any other area as it causes clashes among them which results in injuries and even death of canines.

Once the agency takes charge, a toll-free number will be issued. Citizens of any area may call the agency for catching stray dogs and conducting their castration, the veterinary officer added.

The PNN earlier made it mandatory for citizens to get their pet dogs registered at Nagar Nigam. A fee of ₹600 is being taken for issuing licence for keeping pet dogs. Large number of pet dog owners approached the PNN for registration of their pets.