Home / Cities / Others / Advocate gets 6k worth e-challan 7 days after his bike was stolen

Advocate gets 6k worth e-challan 7 days after his bike was stolen

ByAakash Ghosh
Jul 17, 2023 04:23 PM IST

Allegedly, the two men who stole his bike were riding it near the near new high court premises without changing its number plate.

LUCKNOW In a bizarre sequence of events, an advocate was sent an e-challan for riding his motorbike without a helmet seven days after his two-wheeler was stolen from the premises of the district court (old high court building). Allegedly, the two men who stole his bike were riding it near the near new high court premises without changing its number plate.

According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate by profession, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7 (Traffic department)
According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate by profession, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7 (Traffic department)

According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate by profession, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7. “On July 4, I parked my vehicle at gate no-2 of the (district) court and went inside. When I returned around 5:30 pm, my bike was missing from the spot where I parked. I called Dial 112 and then the police. However, the motorbike could not be found,” he said in the FIR.

He added, “On July 11, I got an e-challan worth 6,000 from the traffic department.” As per the copy of the e-challan, seen by HT, the lifters (a rider and a pillion) were riding through a crossing near the new high court in Gomti Nagar in the afternoon without a helmet on. Their footage was captured by the CCTV and thus, the e-challan. The picture of the two accused can also be seen in the e-challan.

When the Wazeerganj police station was contacted (where the FIR is lodged), they said that the matter is being investigated and would be looked into. Details are being collected.

Confirming the lodging of the FIR, Upendra Yadav, investigating officer, said, “I’m aware of the matter and the e-challan. I’m investigating it and the accused will be caught soon.”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, ADCP (West), said, “This has come to our notice and we will look into the matter. The accused will be nabbed soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out