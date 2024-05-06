BJD govt will expire on June 4, BJP CM will take oath on June 10: Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha of non-performance on every front and exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the elections and form a government in the state on June 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha’s Berhampur on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in the state, where Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in four phases, starting from May 13, Modi said he has come to the state to invite people for the swearing in ceremony of the BJP’s chief minister in Bhubaneswar on June 10.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“June 4 (the date for counting of votes) is the expiry date of the BJD (Biju Janata Dal) government. On June 6, the BJP will finalise its CM for Odisha while on June 10, a BJP leader will take oath as the CM of the state,” Modi said in Kanini area of Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency that goes to polls on May 13.

Modi said Odisha lags behind in every development parametres despite abundant water resources, fertile land, rich mineral resources, a vast coastline and a trade centre like Berhampur, which is also known as the Silk city.

“The UPA, which was remotely run by Sonia Gandhi, gave only 1 lakh crore in 10 years to Odisha while the funds allotted to the state during the last 10 years of the BJP regime was more than 3.5 lakh crore. Why are the people of resource-rich Odisha still poor? The answer is rampant looting by the Congress, which ruled the state for 50 years, and then the BJD for the next 25 years. Small-time BJD netas now own big buildings. The BJD is sinking, while the Congress is a spent force and the BJP is the only ray of hope for the people,” he said.

Modi alleged the BJD government either stops implementation of central schemes or hijacks them.

“The central government had sanctioned ₹10,000 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission in Odisha. However, the BJD was unable to spend the money properly. More than 6 crore people in the country are getting free healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. However, the BJD government is not implementing the scheme in Odisha. The central government provides ₹6,000 to pregnant women. However, the BJD is not implementing it in Odisha. We give 5 kg of free rice and the BJD government puts its own logo on the bags branding it as its own. The BJD always portraits our schemes as theirs,” he said.

Calling himself the son of Lord Jagannath, Modi said after coming to power in Odisha, the BJP will implement the announcements made in the party’s manifesto, which was released on Sunday.

“In Odisha, there will be a double-engine government for the first time. The state unit of BJP has come up with a visionary sankalp patra (manifesto) aiming for jobs for youths, health of elderly, preserving culture, tourism, paddy farmers and other sections of the society,” he said.

He said the BJP will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with healthcare coverage of ₹5 lakh while those above 70 years of age will get treatment free of cost.

Targeting Patnaik’s Tamil Nadu-born trusted aide and his presumptive successor VK Pandian, Modi said a person, who lives, understands and takes pride in Odia culture and tradition, can help resolve the problems of Odisha at a faster pace.

“Therefore, the swearing-in should be of a BJP CM. People of the state are extremely talented. I have seen how hardworking are the people of the state, many of whom are working in Surat, and they can accelerate the process of development here. I urge you to allow the BJP to serve you for once and it is Modi’s guarantee that Odisha will be turned into the number 1 state in the next five years,” he said, giving the example of its government in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

Praising President Droupadi Murmu, Modi said the BJP has very proudly given the highest post of the country to the daughter of Odisha. “It is my good fortune that President Droupadi Murmu Ji advises me minutely for the development of Odisha. I feel that I will be able to do a lot for the state under her guidance,” he said.

Reacting to Modi’s address, Naveen Patnaik said BJP has been daydreaming of coming to power for a long time. Patnaik’s trusted aide Pandian said Naveen Patnaik will take oath as CM on June 9 for the sixth time.