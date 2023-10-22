BJD MP Pinaki Mishra accuses BJP of targeting him over Mohua Moitra controversy

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) member of Parliament (MP) from Odisha, Pinaki Misra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting him on the basis of some ‘malicious’ and ‘unverified’ allegations available in public domain, after his name was linked to the ongoing ‘cash-for-query’ controversy involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mohua Moitra. BJD MP Pinaki Mishra. (File Photo)

“As a Member of Parliament for over 25 years my personal record of public service is unblemished and I would invite the BJP to fight us politically in Odisha rather than resorting to cheap publicity gimmicks for some quick airtime. I’m seriously considering a legal response via direct court action and will of course take a decision in due course,” he said in a press statement.

The BJP had questioned the ‘close relation’ between Moitra and Mishra as mentioned in the affidavit submitted before the ethics committee of Parliament by businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sought a probe by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch to bring out the truth.

Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said the MP should clarify whether his name is featured in the affidavit filed in the CBI court or not. “What we said was on the basis of the two affidavits filed in the CBI court. Some facts are now out in the open in Delhi. They have in more ways defamed the reputation of Odisha than caused the Odisha people to worry. Is he not worried about being featured in a serious allegation like ‘cash for query’? Can anyone conceal his illegal activities solely by threatening legal action,” he asked.

Moitra is accused of taking expensive gifts in lieu of allowing Darshan Hiranandani of H- Energy to post parliamentary questions directly on her behalf.

BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, who lodged a complaint against Moitra to the Lok Sabha Speaker last week, claimed that country’s security was “mortgaged” as TMC MP’s parliament ID was opened in Dubai.

Responding to the allegations, Moitra on Saturday “invited” the CBI to raid her home. “I invite CBI to come home & count my pairs of shoes,” she said in a post on X.

