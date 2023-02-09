Home / Cities / Others / BJP changed Tripura: Rajnath Singh

BJP changed Tripura: Rajnath Singh

Published on Feb 09, 2023

He said the CPI(M) was uprooted from power in 2018 and now it the time to strengthen good governance

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)
By Priyanka Deb Barman

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has hit out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) saying fear, hunger and corruption marked its two-decade rule in Tripura before the situation changed when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its government in the state five years back.

“You voted for us and the BJP changed Tripura. Give us another five years and we shall make it number one state,” he said at a rally in Barjala on Wednesday ahead of the February 16 assembly polls.

He added Tripura got highways, railways, and airways. “Tripura got railway connectivity...a highway is being built to connect the state with the ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] to make the state a gateway for the international trade.”

He added they were not doing any favour to Tripura. “You gave us responsibility five years ago. It is our duty,” he said.

He said the state has had CPM and Congress governments and that the two parties have joined hands to remove the BJP from power. “We do not know how long the alliance will last. In Tripura, one party is flute with multiple holes and another party is sitar with broken strings that cannot produce sounds, forget about melody.”

He said the CPI(M) was uprooted from power in 2018 and now it the time to strengthen good governance.

