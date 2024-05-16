BJP government betrayed farmers, youths: Akhilesh Yadav

The tenure of army jobs has been reduced to only four years under the Agniveer scheme by the BJP-led NDA government. If voted to power again, they will limit the tenure for policemen to three years, said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav while speaking at a public meeting at Sirathu in Kaushambi district on Thursday. HT Image

Addressing the meeting in support of the party candidate from Kaushambi parliamentary constituency Pushpendra Saroj, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP on different issues. Targeting the government on paper leaks, he said, “Leakage is unstoppable under BJP government. Question papers of more than 10 competitive examinations including police recruitment examinations have leaked, which resulted in uncertain future of the youths and have ruined their lives. Paper leaks were staged to avoid giving reservations in government jobs.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He further said BJP government has promised to increase the income of the farmers, however, instead of their income their investments in crops have increased. No law was made for providing the cost of the crops to the farmers. The farmers were shown dreams of increased production through nano urea but its use decreased production while the nano urea companies fled the country. One lakh farmer committed suicide under the present government, Akhilesh alleged.

“The BJP tried to grab the land of farmers through three black laws but failed. The government waived off 16 lakh crores of industrialists but gave no relief to farmers. Besides, railway stations, airports and banks were sold,” he claimed.

In addition, blaming the government for increasing prices, Akhilesh said there is no commodity left whose price has not increased.

“Prices of bikes, a favourite vehicle of youths has crossed ₹1 lakh and even the cost of common medicines has soared. The quality of ration which is given free to people has deteriorated. People who took Covid vaccine are now scared. The company says that it will withdraw the vaccine but how it will take back the vaccine which has been injected in the body,” Akhilesh said.

Urging people to vote for the young candidate Pushpendra Saroj, SP chief promised good quality flour, free data and end of Agniveer scheme while re-establishing permanent jobs in the Army, law for providing cost to farmers, 30 lakh jobs with reservation.

Senior Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders attended the rally in Kaushambi which goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.