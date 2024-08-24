BJP Haryana in-charge mobilises workers in Ggm before polls

Gurugram: Former Tripura chief minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Haryana in-charge for the assembly polls, arrived in the city on Saturday to mobilise party workers before the upcoming elections. Former Tripura chief minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Haryana in-charge for the assembly polls, arrived in Gurugram on Saturday to mobilise party workers. (HT PHOTO)

On the first day of his visit, Deb participated in a series of “Chai Pe Charcha” sessions at several booths. During these interactions, he met booth-level workers and local residents, discussing the party’s strategies and stressing the importance of each party worker’s contribution to the election campaign, BJP functionaries said adding that he also paid a visit to the Dundahera Hanuman temple.

Deb emphasised the role of booth workers as frontline warriors in the election. “BJP booth workers act as warriors in the elections and it is their dedication and hard work that will ensure BJP forms the government in Haryana for the third consecutive term. Our ten years in power have been dedicated to service, good governance and the welfare of the poor,” he said.

Arun Yadav, state social media head of the BJP, said that this grassroot initiative will be instrumental in securing a win for the BJP in the upcoming elections. “By focussing on building, strengthening, and supporting its cadre at the booth level, the BJP is ensuring a robust and organised approach to voter outreach, directly connecting with people on the ground. In contrast, the Congress is riding a high horse with a completely misplaced sense of victory, neglecting the essential groundwork and having a cadre-less campaign brewing. The BJP’s dedication to empowering its workers and preparing every booth thoroughly is key to translating its organisational strength into electoral success,” he said.

He did not miss the opportunity to critique the Congress, accusing the party of deceit and corruption. “The Congress’ aim is to achieve power through lies and fear-mongering. Under Congress rule, even basic amenities like electricity and water were hard to come by. Corruption was rampant, and deserving young men struggled to find jobs. In contrast, the BJP has established good governance and worked with a service-oriented approach for the past ten years,” Deb said, urging voters to support the BJP for continuous progress in Haryana.

Mohit Grover, a Congress leader, said the BJP government has offered nothing but corruption and poor management over the years, affecting government exams, railways, sports, and infrastructure. “They seem more focused on benefiting their allies and select-few friends than addressing public needs. Recent monsoon troubles have exposed their failures and the reality behind their supposed development. With soaring inflation and a rising tax burden, people are growing frustrated with their empty promises and are ready for change and they will vote for the Congress this time,” he said.